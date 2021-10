The Charlevoix Historical Society has received several grants in support of capital improvements at the Museum at Harsha House. The society was recently notified that the USDA - Rural Development had approved $7,000 in funding for the installation of ductless AC/heat pump equipment. Over the last year, grants were also awarded by the Great Lakes Energy People Fund in the amount of $6,000 and by the Frey Foundation for $2,000 in support of this project, which in addition to AC installation, includes updated energy-efficient lighting and electrical upgrades.

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO