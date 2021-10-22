CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Lana Del Rey, Grouper, Helado Negro, and More

By Madison Bloom, Allison Hussey
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Lana Del Rey, Grouper, Helado Negro, Hand Habits, Parquet...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
q106fm.com

Watch Lana Del Rey’s new video for “Blue Banisters”

Lana Del Rey has premiered the video for “Blue Banisters,” the title track off her upcoming new album. The clip reflects the melancholy mood of the tune by recreating images from its lyrics, including Del Rey riding a John Deere tractor, baking a birthday cake, and, of course, painting her banisters blue.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Helado Negro, “Far In”

The eternal outsider Helado Negro has maintained a singular career in subtly Latin-laced, experimental, acousto-electro pop from outrunning expectations—his own included. Usually on his own, the sotto voce and soulful Helado switches lanes on his first album for 4AD to welcome a larger musical ensemble (featuring indie world superstars Luis Del Valle, Jan St. Werner, Opal Hoyt, William Tyler, and Tortoise’s John Herndon), and a livelier palate of textured, layered sounds, rhythmic twitches, and lushly verdant vibes that go beyond, or as one of his new songs states, “Outside the Outside.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lana Del Rey Gets Literal About Painting ‘Blue Banisters’ in New Clip for Title Track

Lana Del Rey breaks out the blue paint and cake batter in the new video for “Blue Banisters,” the title track from her next album, out this Friday, Oct. 22.  The clip toes the line between literally and abstractly complementing the lyrics, kicking off with the camera zooming in on a photo of Del Rey sitting on a John Deere tractor to match the opening line, “There’s a picture on the wall, of me on a John Deere.” (For the record, we wouldn’t say Del Rey is crossing the John Deere picket line here — the song was written months ago — but solidarity, anyway). The clip then shifts into the world of that photo and follows Del Rey and two friends as they enjoy a gorgeous day at a quiet house, painting the deck blue and baking. Blue Banisters marks Del Rey’s eighth studio album, and will be her second album of 2021, following Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which arrived in March. Along with the title track, Blue Banisters will include three other recently released songs, “Arcadia,” “Text Book,” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” 
DEL REY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Holter
Person
Perfume Genius
Person
Denzel Curry
Person
Kacy Hill
Person
Lana Del Rey
Person
Weyes Blood
FASHION Magazine |

How Lana Del Rey and Flower Crowns Helped Me Come Out as Trans

"Part of me wanted to scream my womanhood to the world, but the rest of me still wanted to keep everything secret inside." During the year I spent in Scotland, I listened almost exclusively to an all-girls playlist. Hits by my role models Charli XCX and Sky Ferreira fuelled my spirits and imagination as I pretended to live the ultimate cool-alternative-girl fantasy of the mid-2010s. But my reality was very different.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: Lana Del Rey Blue Banisters

You don’t envision yourself spending the apocalypse on the couch. You assume that when the end comes, the fire or the flood, you’ll brave the torrent. You’ll save someone, do something. But for many of us the End Times have brought a dispersed, diluted disaster: little horrors everywhere, push alerts with images of burning hills, pleas to stop breathing the same air. We’ve lived in a state of apocalypse for so long now that it’s mashed into the mundane; we keep a death toll in one browser tab, a blinking shopping cart in the other.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Lana Del Rey Hops on a John Deere Vehicle in "Blue Banisters" Music Video

Lana Del Rey has released a music video for her upcoming album’s title track, “Blue Banisters.”. The accompanying visual begins with a clip of the artist riding a John Deere vehicle, alluding to the song’s opening lines, and sees Del Rey and her friends in a dreamy setting as they literally paint banisters in blue, enjoy the mountainous views and bake. The music video for “Blue Banisters” arrives shortly after “Arcadia,” when she shared a lengthy message on her now-deleted Instagram page:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Albums#Music Video#Good Music#Parquet Courts#Circuit Des Yeux#Unclean#Shade
Soompi

CL Signs with TaP Music, Joining Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, And More

On October 21 local time, it was officially announced that CL had signed with TaP Music for management of her global promotions. TaP Music global co-president Wendy Ong remarked, “CL is one of the world’s most compelling superstars, with a diverse body of work that has kept us all wanting more and a fiercely independent spirit that’s well-matched to our own… I am proud and honored to welcome CL to TaP music and look forward to helping her expand her global fanbase.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Lana Del Rey Delivers Eight Studio Album 'Blue Banisters'

Lana Del Rey has released her latest studio album, Blue Banisters. Clocking in at approximately one hour, the 15-track record includes the previously-released singles “Arcadia,” “Text Book,” “Wildflower Wildfire” and the title track “Blue Banisters.” The album marks her eight studio effort and follows March’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which debuted at No. 2. In a previous statement shared on her now-deleted Instagram, Del Rey wrote:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Banisters’ review: a defiant and delicate return

After the release of ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ in March, Lana Del Rey had some words for the media. Accused of building a career on cultural appropriation and glamorising domestic abuse in her lyrics, she took to her Instagram Story with a promise: “I will continue these thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled ‘Rock Candy Sweet’,” she wrote.
VIDEO GAMES
Middletown Press

Lana Del Rey Reclaims Her Narrative on Gently Defiant 'Blue Banisters': Album Review

Arriving a mere seven months after “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” all signs pointed to Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Banisters” being a companion piece. Proximity, it turns out, is all they have in common. While “Chemtrails” found Del Rey channeling singer-songwriters of yesteryear with dreamy Laurel Canyon musings, her latest is imbued with an urgency to reclaim her own narrative, anchoring it in the here and now. She does this by piecing together a musical autobiography that documents family ties, friendships, love affairs, her connection with Los Angeles and even the interpretation of her art.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Toro y Moi Signs to Dead Oceans, Readies New Album for 2022

Toro y Moi has announced that he has a new record in the works, and he’s signed with Dead Oceans to release the project. The follow-up to 2019’s Outer Peace is due next year. Since Outer Peace, Toro y Moi has collaborated with Flume for “The Difference” and joined MadeinTYO...
MUSIC
The Independent

Lana Del Rey review, Blue Banisters: One revelation colours the singer’s entire body of work

It’s possible that it means something entirely different in America, but there is still something kind of funny and a little queasy about Lana Del Rey’s exhortation in new release “Arcadia” to “run your hands over me like a Land Rover” – the preferred transportation of Arron Banks, Nigel Farage and the Queen.Blue Banisters is studded with offbeat images and intimacies like this. Del Rey has pitched it as her most personal album yet. This is not quite true – the album is far more elliptical and mysterious than it first appears. It does however contain one disclosure that...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Aeon Station Shares New Song “Leaves”: Listen

Aeon Station, the new project from the Wrens’ Kevin Whelan, has shared a new song called “Leaves.” It’s the latest single from Observatory, the new LP he recorded with his brother and Wrens guitarist Greg Whelan, the Wrens’ drummer Jerry MacDonald, and Tom Beaujour. Check it out below. “I am...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Grouper - Shade

Pacific Northwest artist Liz Harris aka Grouper has released her 12th album under the alias. Titled Shade, the album is a collection of new songs that were made over the past 15 years. Portions of the album were recorded on Mount Tamalpais during a self-made residency years back, other pieces...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: The Weeknd x SHM, Lana Del Rey, Big Sean x Hit-Boy and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia‘s collab “Moth to a Flame,” Lana Del Rey‘s newest album Blue Banisters and Big Sean and Hit-Boy‘s “What A Life.” Also joining this selection are fresh offerings from JPEGMAFIA, Wale, Obongjayar, Dijon, Majid Jordan, Brahny and Yebba.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Parquet Courts Share Video for New Song “Homo Sapiens”: Watch

Parquet Courts have shared a video for their new song “Homo Sapien,” the latest single from their forthcoming LP Sympathy for Life. Check it out below. The band also announced a livestream for tomorrow (October 20), Feel Free: Sympathy for Life, Visualized; NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton and Adult Swim’s Joe Pera are set to appear. Parquet Courts previously released videos for “Black Widow Spider” and “Walking at a Downtown Pace.” Last month, they wrapped up a North American tour; they head down to Mexico in November for the Corona Capital festival.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy