Jjonak Join the Seoul Dynasty

Youngwan ‘Creative’ Kim and Junwoo ‘Vindaim’ Park will both be joining the Seoul Dynasty for Season 5 of the Overwatch League. Creative’s announcement was leaked by the Overwatch League’s website that announced that 2022 option has been exercised for him. Creative played a vital role in the Season 3 and 4 on the Seoul Dynasty. This support line up announcement has now given the Seoul Dynasty both flex supports and main supports with the option of a double flex is that meta is ever to appear. They will be joined by Seonghyun ‘Jjonak’ Bang who was previously announced to be a flex support joining the team.

