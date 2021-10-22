CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jjonak Join the Seoul Dynasty

By Daebakowl
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 4 days ago

The Seoul Dynasty announced that Seonghyun ‘Jjonak’ Bang will be joining the team for Season 5. Jjonak will be joining Youngwan ‘Creative’ Kim as the flex support on the team. He will be moving from...

thegamehaus.com

Related
sacramentosun.com

Seoul Dynasty's Gesture announces retirement

Seoul Dynasty main tank Jae-hee "Gesture" Hong announced his retirement from professional Overwatch League play on Tuesday. Gesture competed with GC Busan before joining the London Spitfire in November 2017. The 23-year-old South Korean spent two years with the Spitfire before joining Seoul Dynasty and guiding the club to a Grand Finals appearance against the San Francisco Shock in 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Seoul Dynasty adds Stalk3r, retains Profit and Fits for 2022

The 2022 rebuild of the Seoul Dynasty will apparently involve two proven veterans and one talented rookie in the damage dealer lineup. On Oct. 15, the team announced that it would be promoting flex DPS Jeong “Stalk3r” Hak-yong from its Overwatch Contenders academy team, Gen. G Esports, to the main Dynasty roster next year. Current DPS players Park “Profit” Jun-young and Kim “FITS” Dong-eon will also be returning to Seoul for the fifth season of the Overwatch League.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

L.A. Gladiators Sign FunnyAstro

The Los Angeles Gladiators have rounded out their support line up with the signing of main support player Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway. He will be accompanied by returning flex support players Jin-seo “Shu” Kim and Min-seok “skewed” Kim. This marks the first new player joining the L.A. squad for the 2022 season and it is definitely a major move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

Pokemon UNITE Machamp Skins

Aloha players; it’s time for a look at another Pokemon UNITE skin. Machamp was one of the most powerful All-Rounders in the Season 1 Ranked meta. Whether Machamp is in the meta or not, there is no doubt that Machamp has a lot of promise for great skins and holowear. However, Machamp’s current styles and holowear pack just as much of a punch as its attacks. This Pokemon UNITE Machamp Skins piece will cover every holowear players can get at Zirco’s Trading shop.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul Dynasty#Jjonak Join#Nyxl#Tiger Nation
allkpop.com

Winners of the '2021 Seoul Drama Awards'!

The winners of the '2021 Seoul Drama Awards' have been revealed!. On October 21, Park Eun Bin and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo hosted the event at MBC's public hall. The 'Seoul International Drama Awards' is an annual awards ceremony honoring excellence in television drama production worldwide. The grand prize went...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Game Haus

The Seoul Dynasty Announce Support Line Up

Youngwan ‘Creative’ Kim and Junwoo ‘Vindaim’ Park will both be joining the Seoul Dynasty for Season 5 of the Overwatch League. Creative’s announcement was leaked by the Overwatch League’s website that announced that 2022 option has been exercised for him. Creative played a vital role in the Season 3 and 4 on the Seoul Dynasty. This support line up announcement has now given the Seoul Dynasty both flex supports and main supports with the option of a double flex is that meta is ever to appear. They will be joined by Seonghyun ‘Jjonak’ Bang who was previously announced to be a flex support joining the team.
VIDEO GAMES
Fremont Tribune

'Squid Game' doll at Seoul park draws fans

An imitation of a giant doll featuring in South Korean survival drama 'Squid Game' was launched this week at a Seoul park, giving fans and curious onlookers a chance to experience a bit of what it feels like being on Netflix’s mega hit show.
TV & VIDEOS
The Game Haus

Climax of Night Type-4 Preview

After a year off due to the pandemic, Climax of Night returns to Atlanta this fall. Taking place November 20-21, Climax of Night Type-4 hosts four main brackets with French Bread fighting games at the forefront. Headed by fighting game organizer Shinobi, Climax of Night has a history of highlighting...
VIDEO GAMES
ArchDaily

Seoul Urban Pinball Machine / Studio Heech

Manufacturers: DZE, HANS FACTORY, Hidden Tech, KMBEAM, Unideco, WKND LAB, YOUNGLIM. Text description provided by the architects. Seoul Urban Pinball Machine, by Studio Heech. ‘Seoul Urban Pinball Machine’ is a new public place and landscape experienced visually and physically through the city’s extensive materials and textures. The outdoor pinball machine utilizing the museum’s slope along with the objects made of eco-friendly materials provides a new excitement to the city. The proposed objects were made using recycled upcycled materials typically constituting the city. The materials we propose such as reused old wood, bioplastic, eco-friendly MDF resistant to decay etc. are tangible confrontations against the climate crisis our city is facing in the aftermath of the pandemic.
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Seoul Private 프라이빗

10:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:00am) 5 & 1/2 hours of Seoul Private with DJ Emkay from Seoul, South Korea. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. dj emkay from seoul, south korea will be bring you your favourite korean...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Game Haus

What is the Pokemon Unite Shiny League?

Pokemon Unite has quickly made its mark as a new and exciting MOBA. Since its release on July 21, Pokemon Unite’s player base has grown to over 9 million users. However, it has yet to follow the trend of esports as seen by the lack of official events. The good news is Pokemon YouTuber, Daniel “aDrive” Clap sees a bright future for Pokemon Unite esports. He and smash.gg have teamed up to create the Shiny League.
VIDEO GAMES
northeastern.edu

Seoul Food Diaries – Part 1

Note on featured image: Here’s some surprisingly photogenic kimbap (김밥) from a local convenience store. Convenience store kimbap is not just a food, it’s a way of life. When no other restaurants are open, the 24-hour convenience stores are a mecca for everyone looking for a midnight snack. Critically, this is not “just Korean sushi;” Japanese sushi is most often prepared with seafood, especially raw, whereas Korean kimbap usually has cooked ingredients like cooked tuna & mayo, bulgogi beef, kimchi, and vegetables.
BOSTON, MA
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Greedent Hidden Mechanics

Greedent, the new Pokemon on Unite plays very uniquely, holding various hidden mechanics. From universal heals, micromanagement of target direction, and even a required driver’s license, Greedent stands as the most difficult pokemon in Unite. As the only pokemon in the game that can create its own berries, Greedent has a lot of hidden mechanics. First of all, the berries can actually be eaten by all pokemon. This means that enemies and allies alike gain HP when coming into contact with the berry. Therefore, positioning Greedent’s Berries is crucial to playing the pick properly.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Boston Uprising Welcome Back Striker for 2022 Season

The Boston Uprising have made another massive move in the 2022 offseason. On Tuesday, October 26, the Boston Uprising announced the return of standout DPS player Namju “Striker” Gwon. Striker joins the team after taking a half-year break from the Overwatch League in 2021. The hitscan DPS spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco Shock, helping the team win two championships in that time.
BOSTON, MA
artforum.com

Patrick Lee to Helm Frieze Seoul

Frieze has named Patrick Lee as the director of its inaugural Seoul edition, to launch in 2022. He will assume his new role in early November, roughly ten months ahead of the fair’s September 2 opening. About a hundred galleries are expected to exhibit in this first iteration, which is scheduled to run concurrently with the association’s annual Korean International Art Fair, with both events taking place at the COEX convention center in the city’s Gangnam district.
VISUAL ART
The Game Haus

Who Else are the Subliners Going to Pick Up?

It was recently announced that the New York Subliners within the Call of Duty League stuck with two of their brighter stars in the veteran, Clayster, and their young french-phenom, Hydra. With Neptune now getting picked up by the team, one question still remains. Who else are the Subliners going to pick up?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Game Haus

Who could this New Organization in the CDL be?

With the season coming in a couple of months, things are starting to get really interesting when it comes to possible franchises that might go into the league. This is due to NRG Esports selling their spot within the league which begs the question, who could this new organization in the CDL be?
VIDEO GAMES
