Politics

Lake Township trustees approve greenhouse demolition request

Canton Repository
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE TWP. – During the regular meeting on Oct. 11, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved signing a Demolition Assistance Program Request Form for the Mogadore greenhouse project. Trustees said they are taking demolition bids for the greenhouse property, 12777...

www.cantonrep.com

sent-trib.com

Five run for Lake trustee

MILLBURY — Five are running for two Lake Township trustee seats in the Nov. 2 election. Incumbents Jeffery Pettit and Richard Welling are being challenged by Lorie Davis, Stephen Poiry and Scott Wright. Welling, who is running for his seventh term, said that experience is needed for the job. “The...
MILLBURY, OH
Hastings Tribune

Council approves car wash request

Members of the Hastings City Council have approved the second and final reading of a rezoning ordinance for a proposed tunnel car wash on North Burlington Avenue. Council members conducted the public hearing for the issue, as well as for a conditional use permit for the car wash, at their Oct. 11 meeting. At that meeting, council members approved the first reading of the rezoning ordinance but waited until Monday to pass the second and final readings.
HASTINGS, NE
Canton Repository

ODOT to do work on culverts, seeks comments

AKRON – The Ohio Department of Transportation proposes to perform maintenance on 10 culvert structures in Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties. Two of the planned projects for 2022 are in Stark County:. State Route 93 in Tuscarawas Township immediately north of Sinclair Street. Culvert replacement - State...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Canton Repository

Lake Township trustees set yard-waste site closing and reopening dates

ACTION: Set closing date for yard-waste site for 2021 and opening date for 2022. DISCUSSION: Trustees said they are closing the site later this year because the leaves haven’t dropped, and it will be a late season. The later date will give cardholders a chance to dump their leaves. The...
POLITICS
Tom Arnold
Sidney Daily News

Three candidates seek Turtle Creek Township Trustee seats

HARDIN — Three candidates are running for trustee positions in this years’ general election for Turtle Creek Township. Jonathan Siegrist, of Sidney, is a 1997 graduate of Fort Loramie High School and Upper Valley Career Center. He studied mechanics at Sinclair Community College. Siegrist and his wife Joni have been...
SIDNEY, OH
thedepauw.com

Greencastle Township Trustee’s Office Restores Local Cemetery

On Hanna Street, between the duplexes and Blackstock Stadium, is the Greencastle Township Cemetery. That’s its official name, but the cemetery has also been known as Hanna Street Cemetery, Blackstock Cemetery, and Old City Cemetery. The cemetery’s care falls under the office of the Greencastle Township Trustee, currently occupied by...
POLITICS
KSLA

City council approves liquor license moratorium request

Dads on Duty were honored by the Shreveport City Council for their efforts to lower crime among youth. Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandates; still applies for schools but districts can opt out. Updated: 7 hours ago. Krewes of Centaur and Gemini, City reach agreement on security. Updated: 8 hours...
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Trustee#The 2021 Paving Project#Northstar Asphalt
Sandusky Register

3 seek Milan Township trustee posts

MILAN TWP. — Voters in Milan Township will fill two spots on the township trustee board, picking among three candidates. Candidates on the Nov. 2 ballot include two incumbents, Gerald “Jerry” Nicoli and Michael “Mike” Shover, and challenger Michael Kegarise, a former trustee. Nicoli, 67, has had a long career...
MILAN, OH
Sandusky Register

Marg. trustee touts township successes

MARGARETTA TWP. — It is an honor to be one of the township trustees. Gary and I are humbled to be running unopposed this term. We appreciate the township residences and the confidence that they place in all three of us: Tim (Riesterer), Gary and myself. We take a lot...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Canton Repository

Minerva officials allowing voters to fill Village Council vacancy

MINERVA – Tuesday's election will decide a successor following the recent resignation of a Village Council member. Council members plan to use the vote results to select a new municipal legislator to fill out the final two months of the unexpired term. Rather than select a successor to Elliott Hannen...
MINERVA, OH
27 First News

Candidate for Hubbard Township Trustee: Rick Hernandez

Experience! Proven Leadership! Fought and continue to fight for over 18 years against toxic operations from locating in our community! ie: Landfills, Injection wells. Transitioned the Hubbard Township Police Department from a Financial Fiscal Emergency to operating in the black today. Negotiated a current two year contractual agreement with the FOP Union Local 85 for policing in the Township without legal council being present saving the Township thousands of dollars in negotiation fees! The Hubbard Township Police are here to stay in Hubbard Township!
HUBBARD, OH
Politics
27 First News

Candidate for Perry Township Trustee: Anthony Colian

Along with owning property in Perry Township, I bring a fresh set of eyes and ideas to the table. As a successful business owner, I am always faced with different challenges and figuring ways to overcome them. I feel my experience and knowledge in many areas will be an asset to Perry Township. I would like to see Perry Township grow and prosper, as well as the people who live here. I will work hard to find grants to help the community and look for ways to increase revenue. Continue to support the police, fire, and road departments with their ever-changing needs and concerns. I have spent the time to sit and listen in the trustee meetings to feel I have a good understanding of the needs that need to be met. These are the reasons I feel I would make a great Trustee.
SALEM, OH
meigsindypress.com

Township Trustees on Nov. 2 Ballot for Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio – Township trustees will be among the positions on the ballot for Nov. 2, 2021. Election Day is Nov. 2 with polling locations open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Early voting is currently underway. Early voting hours at the Meigs County Board of Elections is as follows: Oct. 25-29, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct. 31 from 1-5 p.m.; Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Three seeking election to Sharon Township Board of Trustees

SHARON TOWNSHIP — The three candidates running for election to the Sharon Township Board of Trustees aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves for their community. Incumbent James Metzger, Adam Schroeder and Kevin Schumacher are running for the two seats up for grabs on the three-person board in November’s general election. The four-year term commences Jan. 1, 2022.
ELECTIONS
27 First News

Candidate for Knox Township Trustee: Michael Estock

I am the only candidate with over 40 years of outside business experience in management, budgeting, administration and finance. Over the course of my career, I was responsible for managing millions of dollars of accounts and was well respected for my knowledge, expertise, and for the guidance I provided to my clients. Those things will carry over to the Board of Trustees and to managing the employees of Knox Township. By promoting a more business-like culture, I will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Board.
BELOIT, OH
27 First News

Candidate for Salem Township Trustee: Tony Maroni

I felt it was time for a NON-politician to step up and use my skillset to help our community. I have over 30 years of business experience of creating successful companies and management teams. I spent over 25 years as a bi-vocational pastor, serving several local church communities, and over 20 years and counting as the Salem Ministerial Association Secretary Treasurer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
27 First News

Candidate for Middleton Township Trustee: Janine Evans

I Think That our town needs some attention, the people of this town deserve more than what they have been getting. We need our streets improved, some new businesses. I believe that our town has been neglected over the past few years we have a beautiful town it just needs some attention.
ELECTIONS

