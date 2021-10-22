Lake Township trustees approve greenhouse demolition request

Along with owning property in Perry Township, I bring a fresh set of eyes and ideas to the table. As a successful business owner, I am always faced with different challenges and figuring ways to overcome them. I feel my experience and knowledge in many areas will be an asset to Perry Township. I would like to see Perry Township grow and prosper, as well as the people who live here. I will work hard to find grants to help the community and look for ways to increase revenue. Continue to support the police, fire, and road departments with their ever-changing needs and concerns. I have spent the time to sit and listen in the trustee meetings to feel I have a good understanding of the needs that need to be met. These are the reasons I feel I would make a great Trustee.

SALEM, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO