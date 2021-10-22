CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen releases acoustic performance of ‘865’ from the ‘Dangerous Sessions’

By Staff
kfdi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen has shared another clip from his Dangerous Sessions YouTube series that he started earlier this year. This time, Wallen performs an acoustic version of...

www.kfdi.com

995qyk.com

Acoustic Performance Of Jordan Davis And Luke Bryan’s “Buy Dirt”

We are so excited to see Jordan Davis at this years guitar pull!! We are loving the new single Buy Dirt with Luke Bryan and he just released this acoustic version and it’s amazing!!. Now, Luke Bryan isn’t going to be at guitar pull this year, but maybe he will...
MUSIC
wkml.com

11 Songs That Made Kane Brown A Superstar

In just a few short years, Kane Brown has become a country music superstar and many times is the face of country music at events where he is the only country act. Kane’s music immediately took off with listeners, and many of his songs have become anthems for love, fun, and equality.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Morgan Wallen Posts New Song That Hits Home For A Lot Of Us

“Some of my friends sent me a song today. They wrote this song with me on their mind. It made me cry in the truck.” That’s the way this video begins from Morgan Wallen as he performs an acoustic version of a new song, “Don’t Think Jesus.” In structure and concept it reminds me of Waylon Jennings classic, “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way.” Only here, the question is about someone bigger than Hank. It’s about a man who spends his life chasin’ the devil only to be reminded at every turn that this may not be the best plan.
MUSIC
State
Tennessee State
Lexington Herald-Leader

2nd Morgan Wallen concert added in Lexington after ‘fan demand.’

Country music’s newest superstar, Morgan Wallen, will be hosting two concerts with HARDY and ERNEST at Rupp Arena in December. Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. More information can be found at Rupparena.com. Wallen was originally supposed to perform one concert on Dec....
LEXINGTON, KY
aymag.com

Morgan Wallen Coming to Simmons Bank Arena

If rock bottom is calling your name, you might be happy to hear that country’s newest golden boy, Morgan Wallen, is coming to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Ditch that hole in the wall and ride out to Simmons Bank Arena on Nov. 20 at 7:15 p.m. for a live performance by Morgan Wallen and guests Hardy and Earnest. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, with an eight-ticket limit per household.
MUSIC
pinalcentral.com

Country Thunder announces Morgan Wallen as headliner for April festival

FLORENCE — A controversial rising star who pulled out of the 2021 Country Thunder earlier this year will be a main attraction at the 2022 festival. With the next, regularly scheduled Country Thunder Music Festival less than six months away, planning has been well underway before this year's edition is even finished.
FLORENCE, AZ
Person
Morgan Wallen
kfdi.com

Kelly Clarkson teams up with Chris Stapleton for the holiday duet “Glow”

Kelly Clarkson’s holiday project, “When Christmas Comes Around,” dropped last week and among the many collaborators on the LP is country superstar Chris Stapleton, who joins Clarkson on the song, “Glow.”. This is the first time Clarkson and Stapleton have teamed up, but the pop star’s is no stranger to...
MUSIC
wirx.com

Imagine Dragons livestreaming upcoming acoustic charity performance

This Friday, Imagine Dragons will be playing an acoustic set at the Rise Up Gala in support of the Tyler Robinson Foundation, the pediatric cancer founded by the band. If you’re not in Las Vegas to attend the event, you can still watch the performance live online. A livestream of...
MUSIC
nbc15.com

Morgan Wallen tops bill for Wisconsin Country Thunder

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Controversial country star Morgan Wallen will headline the Country Thunder concert event coming to Wisconsin next year. On Monday, organizers announced Wallen will not only top the bill in Twin Lakes, he’s also the featured performance when the Thunder rolls into Florida and Arizona. Country Thunder...
WISCONSIN STATE
#Cowboy#Rednecks#Red Letters#Red Dirt
illinoisnewsnow.com

Watch Coheed and Cambria’s acoustic performance of “Shoulders”

Coheed and Cambria has shared an acoustic version of the band’s new single, “Shoulders.”. Even without the electricity, the song’s main riff still brings the heavy, now with a twangy, more Western feel. The unplugged version also puts a greater spotlight on guitarist Travis Stever and bassist Zach Cooper‘s harmonizing backing vocals.
MUSIC
Billboard

How Will the Grammys Handle Morgan Wallen?

As the album of the year race takes shape, the music industry must grapple with a difficult reality: The year’s most popular album is also its most controversial contender. This time, though, the repercussions were immediate and wide-ranging. His label, Big Loud Records (which partnered with Republic Records on Wallen’s music in 2020), suspended his contract, and major streaming services removed his songs from their biggest playlists. The Academy of Country Music Awards ruled him ineligible for its April gala; at the Country Music Association Awards, which will take place Nov. 10, Dangerous is nominated for album of the year, but Wallen himself is banned from the ceremony.
MUSIC
Billboard

Polo G Is Eligible for Best New Artist at 2022 Grammys, Morgan Wallen Is Not

463 artists are eligible for best new artist this year -- the highest total in eight years. Polo G is eligible for a 2022 Grammy nomination for best new artist, vying for one of the eight nomination slots against such front-runners as Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Gabby Barrett, Saweetie, BLACKPINK and Måneskin.
CELEBRITIES

