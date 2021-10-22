Morgan Wallen releases acoustic performance of ‘865’ from the ‘Dangerous Sessions’

As the album of the year race takes shape, the music industry must grapple with a difficult reality: The year’s most popular album is also its most controversial contender. This time, though, the repercussions were immediate and wide-ranging. His label, Big Loud Records (which partnered with Republic Records on Wallen’s music in 2020), suspended his contract, and major streaming services removed his songs from their biggest playlists. The Academy of Country Music Awards ruled him ineligible for its April gala; at the Country Music Association Awards, which will take place Nov. 10, Dangerous is nominated for album of the year, but Wallen himself is banned from the ceremony.
