Morgan Wallen releases acoustic performance of ‘865’ from the ‘Dangerous Sessions’

“Some of my friends sent me a song today. They wrote this song with me on their mind. It made me cry in the truck.” That’s the way this video begins from Morgan Wallen as he performs an acoustic version of a new song, “Don’t Think Jesus.” In structure and concept it reminds me of Waylon Jennings classic, “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way.” Only here, the question is about someone bigger than Hank. It’s about a man who spends his life chasin’ the devil only to be reminded at every turn that this may not be the best plan.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO