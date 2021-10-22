CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Malaysia reopens cautiously to foreign workers, tourists

Plainview Daily Herald
 4 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia said Friday it will reopen to foreign workers to address a labor crunch, and allow fully vaccinated tourists at the northern resort island of Langkawi next month without quarantine. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will use the reopening of Langkawi...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Malaysia Is Reopening Stunning Langkawi To Visitors!

There’s been a pretty simple formula to travel during the global pandemic: find a place offering incredible beauty, weather and outdoor activity, and get there as fast as you can. Good food, a plus. The trend sent destinations like Hawaii and The Maldives into overdrive, and Mexico even set all-time...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Cambodia to re-open to international travellers

Foreign tourists will soon roam Cambodia's ancient Angkor Wat temples once again, after officials on Tuesday flagged a partial reopening to vaccinated travellers. The northern city of Siem Reap -- gateway to the world heritage-listed Angkor Wat complex -- will be added to the kingdom's hotel quarantine-free travel scheme in January.
WORLD
The Independent

Cambodia announces phased reopening to vaccinated tourists

Cambodia's government announced plans Tuesday to reopen the country in several stages to fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting from the end of next month.The program beginning Nov. 30 will allow visitors who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to skip being quarantined if they stay at least five days in designated areas, the Tourism Ministry announced.The first such areas are two seaside provinces, Sihanoukville and Koh Kong, on the Gulf of Thailand.On arrival, visitors must show proof they have been vaccinated and take a rapid results test for COVID-19. They can proceed without quarantine if the results are negative.Siem...
WORLD
AFP

Which Asia-Pacific countries are re-opening to foreign visitors?

Thailand's re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists marks a major easing of border controls for Asia, where governments have been far slower to roll back coronavirus travel curbs than in much of the West. Here is a look at which countries are opening up across the Asia-Pacific region and those staying sealed off from the world.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Worker#Ap#Star Daily
AFP

Thailand reopens: what you need to know

Thailand's once-lucrative tourism sector is a shadow of its former self after months of coronavirus travel restrictions. But on Monday, the kingdom reopens its doors to vaccinated travellers from more than 40 countries. Here's what you need to know:
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Thailand prepares to welcome back tourists after devastating shutdown

Hotels, street food carts and tuk-tuks are gearing up for the return of tourists to Bangkok as Thailand prepares to re-open on November 1 to fully vaccinated visitors after 18 months of Covid travel curbs. But the steamy metropolis, the world's most-visited city before the pandemic, will take some time to get back to its pulsating, intoxicating old self, industry experts say. The coronavirus pandemic sent visitor numbers plummeting from 40 million in 2019 to just 73,000 in the first eight months of 2021 -- leaving its tourism-reliant economy registering its worst performance in over two decades. Authorities are desperate to revive the sector -- which accounts for a fifth of the economy -- despite Thailand still recording about 10,000 Covid infections a day and the vaccination rate lagging at about 40 percent.
WORLD
AFP

Australia lifts international travel ban for citizens

Australia will lift a ban on citizens travelling overseas without permission, the government announced Wednesday, with the country's border set to open to skilled workers and international students by year's end. "Before the end of the year, we anticipate welcoming fully vaccinated skilled workers and international students," she said.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Widodo calls for ASEAN travel corridor to bolster recovery

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged Southeast Asian countries to speed up plans to create a regional travel corridor to help revive tourism and speed up a recovery from the economic damage of the pandemic. Citing U.N. and World Trade Organization data, Widodo said Monday that the level of restrictions in Southeast Asia was the highest in the world. With coronavirus cases in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations now declining, those limits should be eased to allow people to travel more freely, he said.Speaking at a regional business forum Widodo urged immediate adoption of a regional travel...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Birmingham Star

US government warns Americans to avoid travel to Singapore

The CDC and the State Department have warned Americans to avoid travel to Singapore, despite the Asian country dropping quarantine restrictions for vaccinated U.S. travelers. According to Johns Hopkins University, Singapore recorded a high of 70,374 COVID-19 cases over the last 28 days. On Monday, the State Department urged Americans...
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Thailand changes its entry rules again - allowing more tourists to visit without quarantine

Thailand has increased its list of quarantine-free entry to tourists from 46 approved countries, under the latest travel rules published on Thursday. Earlier this month the Thai government said it would allow quarantine-free entry to tourists from 10 countries from November 1. But on Thursday, prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the list of approved countries will increase to 46. Under the plan, fully vaccinated arrivals will need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test before they depart for Thailand and then do another test when they arrive. Once the result is negative, they will be free to move and travel around Thailand much in the same way that any Thai citizen can.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israel poised to welcome foreign tourists back to country

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli leaders on Thursday recommended reopening the country to fully vaccinated tourists beginning on Nov. 1, a year and a half after closing its borders to most foreign visitors due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The decision, which still requires formal government approval, comes as Israel...
WORLD
atlanticcitynews.net

After Covid shutdown, Bali plans to reopen to foreign tourists

BALI, Indonesia: Beginning Thursday, fully vaccinated travelers from 19 countries will be able to again enter Bali, Indonesia. Of note, citizens of Australia, which accounts for the largest number of Bali tourists, will not yet be able to visit. Citizens from those countries permitted to enter Bali include Saudi Arabia,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Routes: U.S. reopens to foreign tourists, United's '22 plans, facial recognition coming to OAK, more

In a busy week for air travel news, the U.S. said it will reopen to vaccinated foreign visitors on Nov. 8; United announces a number of new and revived international routes for 2022; JetBlue and American introduces reciprocal perks for their elite frequent flyers; Singapore and Fiji will reopen to vaccinated American visitors, with their airlines adding or enhancing services to and from the United States, including San Francisco; Southwest offers travel vouchers to passengers caught up in its operational mess last weekend; Southwest and American get squeezed in a political battle over vaccine mandates; TSA reports an “alarming” number of guns seized at security checkpoints so far this year; Oakland International hires a company to install facial recognition technology; LAX commissioners approve big expansion projects for the airport; and American Express opens a Centurion Lounge at London Heathrow.
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

India is now open for fully vaccinated foreign tourists

It is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists to enter the country since March 2020 when it imposed its first nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Fully vaccinated foreign visitors travelling on chartered flights allowed entry to India starting today. International travelers on regular flights will be able to enter India...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

India reopens for foreign tourists on charter flights as virus infections ebb

Tourists on regular flights will then be able to enter India in a month’s time. India has reopened to fully vaccinated foreign tourists traveling on chartered flights in the latest easing of its coronavirus restrictions as infection numbers decline. Foreign tourists on regular flights will then be able to enter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

Bali Reopens To International Flights But No Tourists In Sight

Bali reopened to international flights from select countries on Thursday, including China, Japan and France, as the pandemic-struck Indonesian holiday island took a step toward welcoming back tourists. But authorities in Bali, which lost its primary source of income as tourism dried up, said there were no international flights expected...
LIFESTYLE
FXStreet.com

Malaysia: Foreign Portfolio inflows moderated in September – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting assess the latest foreign portfolio figures in Malaysia. “Malaysia continued to receive foreign portfolio inflows for the second consecutive month, albeit moderate at MYR1.4bn in Sep (Aug: +MYR7.7bn), bringing the accumulated overseas capital inflows to MYR4.1bn in 3Q21 (2Q21: +MYR5.3bn). Non-residents remained net buyers of domestic debt securities (+MYR0.6bn) and equities (+MYR0.7bn) for two months in a row in Sep. This helped to push up year-to-date overall foreign portfolio inflows to the highest level since 2016, at MYR24.3bn (Jan-Sep 2020: -MYR17.5bn).”
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's growing COVID-19 outbreak tests vulnerable border towns

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China has reported nearly 250 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 since the start of the current outbreak 10 days ago, with many infections in remote towns along porous international borders in the country's northwest. China had 50 new local cases for Oct. 26, the highest...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

ASEAN leaders hold summit with Myanmar’s general shut out

Southeast Asian leaders are meeting this week for their annual summit where Myanmar’s top general, whose forces seized power in February and shattered one of Asia’s most phenomenal democratic transitions, has been shut out for refusing to take steps to end the deadly violence.Myanmar defiantly protested the exclusion of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who currently heads its government and ruling military council, from the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Brunei which currently leads the 10-nation bloc, will host the three-day meetings starting Tuesday by video due to coronavirus concerns. The talks will be joined...
POLITICS
Plainview Daily Herald

Asia stocks mixed after Wall St slips, China travel curbs

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street slipped and China tightened travel controls in some areas in response to coronavirus infections. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced while Tokyo declined. Wall Street’s S&P 500 index declined 0.1% on Friday, weighed down by losses for tech...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy