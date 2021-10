A lot has been said about the oil price rally over the last few days. Oil prices have been surging over the past few weeks, thanks to supply disruptions and rising demand. Brent crude prices topped $85 per barrel lately, for the first time since late 2014, and up about 125% from the end of last October. Per WSJ, many traders are again betting that crude would top $100 a barrel by the year-end.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 20 HOURS AGO