Apple’s new 16″ MacBook Pro will feature a speed-boosting ‘High Power Mode’

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021-- Apple® today updated Final Cut Pro® and Logic Pro® with powerful new features for creative professionals, and optimizations that take full advantage of the power and performance of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the all-new MacBook Pro®. Professional video editors using Final Cut Pro on the new MacBook Pro can perform tasks never before possible on a Mac®, like the ability to play seven streams of 8K ProRes™ or color grade 8K HDR video with the new Liquid Retina XDR™ display — a first for any notebook. Final Cut Pro also introduces a new Object Tracker that uses machine learning to automatically detect faces and objects, and match their movement to create beautiful, cinema-quality titles and effects on any Mac. Logic Pro, Apple’s pro music creation software, now comes with a complete set of tools for authoring spatial audio music — allowing anyone to mix and export their songs in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music®. And musicians can use up to 3x as many plug-ins for recording on the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Max. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are Universal apps that build upon the breakthrough performance and pro capabilities of macOS® Monterey, and both are available today on the Mac App Store®.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO