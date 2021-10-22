CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s new 16″ MacBook Pro will feature a speed-boosting ‘High Power Mode’

By Kevin Raposo
knowtechie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you need a reason to splurge on the new MacBook Pro, here’s one of the best ones we can give you. Apple’s latest 16″ MacBook Pro with the new M1 Max chip features a unique “High Power Mode” that basically soups up the laptop’s processing power for intensive...

Digital Trends

Walmart just refreshed its Black Friday deals — here’s what’s new

The Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing right now even though we’re not at the big day itself just yet. When it comes to Black Friday deals, things can feel a little overwhelming so we’ve taken the time to pick out some of the best offers right now at Walmart. There’s something for everyone here with TVs, monitors, headphones, laptops, Chromebooks, and much more on sale. Read on while we take you through some of the highlights.
SHOPPING
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Here’s how much iPhone 13 Pro costs Apple to manufacture

Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 series last month. The smartphone series, though looks the same, features better cameras, display, and battery life than the iPhone 12 series. iFixit’s teardown revealed the story behind the iPhone 13’s smaller notch and now, a report has come out that shows how much individual parts of the iPhone 13 series cost.
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Apple Claims Powerful M1 Pro And Pro Max Chips Will Lay Waste To The Fastest PC Laptops

It was a little over a year ago when Apple announced plans to inject its Mac systems with its own custom Apple Silicon based on Arm, kicking Intel and its x86 chips to the curb in the process. What was said to be a two-year transition plan began in earnest with the M1 system-on-chip. That's officially a last-gen part now, with Apple today having introduced its upgraded M1 Max and M1 Pro.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 is now available for purchase, but we’re already looking forward to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to watch Apple's 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pro event

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — There are many different ways to tune in to Apple's live streaming "Unleashed" event, and more ways to catch up again afterwards.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro updated with powerful new features and unprecedented performance on the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021-- Apple® today updated Final Cut Pro® and Logic Pro® with powerful new features for creative professionals, and optimizations that take full advantage of the power and performance of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the all-new MacBook Pro®. Professional video editors using Final Cut Pro on the new MacBook Pro can perform tasks never before possible on a Mac®, like the ability to play seven streams of 8K ProRes™ or color grade 8K HDR video with the new Liquid Retina XDR™ display — a first for any notebook. Final Cut Pro also introduces a new Object Tracker that uses machine learning to automatically detect faces and objects, and match their movement to create beautiful, cinema-quality titles and effects on any Mac. Logic Pro, Apple’s pro music creation software, now comes with a complete set of tools for authoring spatial audio music — allowing anyone to mix and export their songs in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music®. And musicians can use up to 3x as many plug-ins for recording on the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Max. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are Universal apps that build upon the breakthrough performance and pro capabilities of macOS® Monterey, and both are available today on the Mac App Store®.
COMPUTERS
iosconews.com

Apple unveils new MacBook Pro laptops

Apple has unveiled new MacBook Pro models, the first upgrade to the laptop in five years. The new, thinner versions use Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which the company says are faster than previous models using Intel chips. (Oct. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
COMPUTERS
thenerdstash.com

New MacBook Pros: Everything New in Apple’s Latest Pro Notebooks

Apple announced its highly-anticipated new MacBook Pro 2021 lineup at the Unleashed event today. This update was a big deal for many reasons. Most of the rumors were true. For one, Apple debuted a new but not so new design. Also, Apple finally gave its high-end notebooks the M1 treatment by introducing the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. On the design front, the new form factor is a big deal for many reasons. For one, Apple refreshes their MacBook Pro designs once every five years or so, so this chassis had to be future-proof enough to accommodate future functionality improvements while remaining aesthetically pleasing. Apple also made many changes under the hood and brought back many previously disposed features. Let’s take an in-depth look at everything new in the latest MacBook Pro offerings.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Why Does Apple's New MacBook Pro Have a Notch on the Display?

With several new products announced at the Apple event on October 18, one controversial design choice rose to the top of social media chatter: the notch. MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch models will feature extended displays, but you can’t have a bigger screen without making a few sacrifices. Let’s discuss why Apple chose the notch route on its new MacBook Pro range and explain why the decision isn’t so bad.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Poll: The MacBook Pro’s new price is too high for 97% of buyers

Apple finally made a MacBook Pro that feels like a pro laptop. It has the performance, display, and port selection to back up that designation, unlike recent versions of the MacBook Pro. It also has a new price to fit. And according to a YouGov Direct poll on behalf of...
COMPUTERS
imore.com

iMovie gets update for iPhone 13's cinematic mode, new MacBook Pro chips

Apple has a new version of iMovie. Version 10.3 brings support for editing Cinematic video shot on iPhone 13. It also brings performance enhancements for Apple's new MacBook Pro models. Apple has rolled out a new version of iMovie for Mac that features support for Cinematic video editing and performance...
TECHNOLOGY

