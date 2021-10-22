There's Some Seriously Sexy Metal Coming To SEMA

Everyone is fallible, and that includes us as car reviewers. The vast majority of automotive journalists are working to advocate for car buyers, including us here at CarBuzz. However, none of us are infallible. The most embarrassing moments for the automotive media are when cars win awards that they really shouldn't. It happens occasionally, and it takes guts to admit you're wrong, like when Car And Driver held up its collective hands and made a list of errors it made over the decades. As the outlet pointed out: "It's always a risk making judgments based on the initial exposure to a car, and sometimes a vehicle's ultimate crappiness only reveals itself with the fullness of time. We're all subject to the hype for something that seems new, different, and maybe even better, and in this business, we all feel the crushing pressure to be timely, amusing, and authoritative. Being wrong is always a risk."

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO