There's Some Seriously Sexy Metal Coming To SEMA

By Sebastian Cenizo
 4 days ago
The Specialty Equipment Market Association Show, otherwise known as the SEMA Show, is Mecca for modification enthusiasts. Every year, there's something special, and as new cars are revealed, aftermarket tuning companies scramble throughout the year to get their all-new builds ready for the show. Now that the world is...

Old-School Camaro To Get Chevy's 1,000 HP V8 Crate Engine

The team at Hoonigan received a nearly impossible task disguised as a gift from Chevrolet recently. Actually, it was two gifts. The first is a prototype of Chevrolet's all-new V8 crate motor producing 1,004 horsepower and 876 lb-ft of torque. The second part of the gift is a third-generation Z28...
V8-Powered Honda S2000 Sells For A Steal

A Honda S2000 with an LS swap recently sold for $27,500 on Bring A Trailer. That's around half of what a new BMW Z4 costs, making it a bit of a bargain. It's a 2001 model, equipped with a naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter V8 with an LS7 camshaft, L92 cylinder heads, 1200cc fuel injectors, and an AEM engine management system. Though no power figures are provided, we're guessing it's more than the standard four-cylinder NA Honda motor, which provided 237 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. On the downside, it's implausible the LS engine can hit 8,000 rpm. That was one of the S2000's main selling points. Please bring this car back, Honda.
Autoblog

Honda's 2021 SEMA lineup includes race cars, a crate motor and an overland motorcycle

SEMA is just around the corner, and Honda announced Tuesday that it will have a little something for everybody this year, including two- and four-wheel overlanding enthusiasts, performance junkies and those who just want to put their own touch on their daily conveyances. We'll kick things off with a pair of Civic Si-based race cars.
Surprise! Next Ford Mustang Coming With Two Hybrid Engines

The Ford Mustang is a car that you can't help but associate with the V8 engine, so when the Mustang Mach-E arrived, not everyone was convinced. That car has since gone on to become quite a success, so the time is certainly right for the next Mustang coupe to shake things up. We've already been warned to expect the possibility of all-wheel drive for the 2023 S650 Mustang, and now we have what looks like confirmation of something else that purists won't like.
This FN2 Civic Type R Has More Power Than A McLaren

Yes the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is stupid fast, and the Tesla Model S Plaid will get to 60 mph faster than you can blink, but out in the wild there will always be a Honda Civic that's even faster. That's just a universal law of nature. The US hadn't been privy to the most hardcore Honda Civics for a while, but now the newer iterations of the Civic Type R are coming to our shores.
Summit Daily News

Mountain Wheels: Chevy Silverado serves up some American heavy metal

Chevrolet’s Silverado line offers a very wide range of options and price points to compete with Ram and Ford, and with an ultra-performance-oriented ZR2 off-road model on the horizon, there will also be choices to fight with monsters including the Raptor and Ram TRX. In the meantime, let me focus...
Weekly Treasure: 2004 Cadillac XLR

Cadillac made a bold move back in 2003 when it introduced the XLR roadster. This wasn't a new high-performance model built from scratch but rather a heavily restyled and re-engineered C6 Chevrolet Corvette. Both vehicles shared GM's Y platform and were built alongside each other in Bowling Green, Kentucky. But the XLR was intended for a different buyer who'd normally never consider a Corvette. While the Corvette was (and still is) all about affordable high-performance, the XLR bundled that together with luxury.
thedetroitbureau.com

Ford Showing Bronco’s Full Potential at SEMA

When Ford planned to revive the Bronco and add the smaller Bronco Sport, it also planned to have more than 200 parts and accessories ready for customers to customize their rides when the vehicles launched. The company plans to show off some of the more impressive aftermarket components at the...
Nissan Z Seen Wearing Crazy Color Combos

The massively anticipated Nissan Z made an appearance in a final teaser video in August, and since then Nissan fans have been poring over the revealed images of the final car. The latest sneak peek at the Z comes from New Nissan Z forum user THaskins, who posted pictures of a Nissan Z on the back of a transport trailer near the Daikoku Pier parking area on the metropolitan expressway in Japan with a very interesting color scheme. Nissan has stated that it doesn't care about 0-60 mph times, but it clearly cares about the Z's looks. The cars pictured feature Passion Red and Brilliant Silver paint jobs, and we have to admit; they look awesome.
New Active Aero For C8 Corvette Will Be A Game Changer

True Corvette fans across the globe breathed a sigh of relief when Chevrolet announced that the C8 Corvette would be a mid-engine car, a first for the Corvette brand. Now a couple of years after the C8 was first launched, people still can't get enough of this domestic exotic. The C8 has been the darling of aftermarket tuners for some time now, and body kits for these cars are getting wilder and wilder by the day, but in an industry first, Victor Racing has introduced the first active aero kit for the C8. Called the ACT-C8 Smart Active Aero Wing, this active rear wing will adjust according to driving conditions, and is set to take the C8 Corvette to the next level of performance.
LEAKED: The Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Is Definitely Coming

The Ford Bronco has been in the headlines for all the right and wrong reasons. This popular retro off-roader is the hottest thing on four wheels at the moment, and Ford simply can't keep up with demand. Things have gotten so bad that there's a waiting list of over two years, but Ford keeps making big promises and is already gearing up for a hardcore Raptor version. In addition, a refreshed model could arrive sooner than expected. On top of that, Ford is bringing out the Heritage special edition. According to leaked dealer documents, the existence of a Heritage model has been confirmed.
KARK 4 News

The best hatchbacks you can buy

Hatchbacks afford the best of both worlds: the function of an SUV and the practicality of a car. The practicality of this bodystyle checks enough boxes for enough consumers that nearly every major automaker now fields one.
Hennessey's 775-HP Ford F-150 Sounds Ferocious

With six powertrains available, buyers of the new Ford F-150 are spoilt for choice. But if you want more power and don't need the F-150 Raptor's off-roading capability, Hennessey has a solution. Last month, the Texas tuner worked its magic to create the Venom 775 F-150. Not to be confused...
Dodge Shows Dark Side With New Challenger And Charger

Halloween is just a few days away and it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate some of the most delightfully terrifying cars on the road. Heck, even Rolls-Royce is planning to reveal a special Black Badge version of the Ghost sedan in time for Halloween. But an automaker that's perhaps even more closely associated with sending chills down your spine is Dodge. Fittingly, the company has just taken the covers off two new packages that couldn't be more appropriately timed. They're called the HEMI Orange and SRT Black appearance packages, and they'll be offered for both the 2022 Challenger and 2022 Charger.
Meet America's Ferrari Killer: The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Arrives With 670 HP

The Chevy Corvette world is divided into several parts. There's the best-bang-for-your-buck-in-the-world base model, which now has 495 hp. There's the Grand Sport, usually a base model with some suspension parts. And then there's the mega Corvette ZR1, a car so fast and grippy that the last one made us sick from the driver's seat (one of two to ever do it).
Listen To The Corvette Z06 Roar Before The Big Reveal

It's almost here. Tomorrow is a big day for General Motors because this is when the next-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will officially be revealed to the world. The reveal will take place at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, where it will be displayed to the public until October 29.
10 Coolest Concept Cars Of The Last Decade

It's been a fascinating decade of concept cars. Retro styling is still going strong, but a lot of the time it's just a hamfisted attempt at using nostalgia to ease in the idea of electric drivetrains. There are also the wildly futuristic concepts that try to redesign the wheel (literally), but ultimately it's always a circular thing. Finally, there are the great concept cars. The ones that show off a great idea, an eye for contemporary design, or both together. These are the most exciting examples we've seen in recent history, and we would love to see all of them make it into production.
Hyundai Wants To Share Crabwalk System With The World

Hyundai is a brand that never sits still. If you consider that the Korean automaker is working on robots, investing even further in hydrogen, and developing new electric vehicles, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Hyundai has its hands full. Just one of these endeavors would be enough to bankrupt a lesser brand or cause a meltdown for its management staff, but somehow, Hyundai continues to innovate. Last week, CarBuzz discovered that Hyundai was developing its own crabwalk system a-la GMC Hummer EV, and now the brand's Mobis division has revealed the name of the system along with some photos showing how it works.
10 Cars That Won Awards They Shouldn't Have

Everyone is fallible, and that includes us as car reviewers. The vast majority of automotive journalists are working to advocate for car buyers, including us here at CarBuzz. However, none of us are infallible. The most embarrassing moments for the automotive media are when cars win awards that they really shouldn't. It happens occasionally, and it takes guts to admit you're wrong, like when Car And Driver held up its collective hands and made a list of errors it made over the decades. As the outlet pointed out: "It's always a risk making judgments based on the initial exposure to a car, and sometimes a vehicle's ultimate crappiness only reveals itself with the fullness of time. We're all subject to the hype for something that seems new, different, and maybe even better, and in this business, we all feel the crushing pressure to be timely, amusing, and authoritative. Being wrong is always a risk."
