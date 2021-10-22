CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

10 of the best snacks to make in an air fryer, according to chefs

By Sophia Mitrokostas
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckEL6_0cZNJMne00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRxUB_0cZNJMne00
There are several snacks you can quickly make in an air fryer.

leungchopan/Shuttershock

  • Professional chefs told Insider the best sweet and savory snacks to make in the air fryer.
  • You can make plantain chips or crunchy chickpeas in the popular kitchen appliance.
  • Fry up beignets or candied cashews to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Although you can definitely use air fryers to make an entire meal , they're also perfect for whipping up snacks.

So Insider spoke to professional chefs about their favorite small bites to make with the popular kitchen appliance.

Buffalo cauliflower bites offer a kick of spice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XclWp_0cZNJMne00
Buffalo cauliflower bites are easy to throw together.

BonnieBC/Shuttershock

Chris Curren, executive chef at and owner of The Graceful Ordinary , told Insider that Buffalo cauliflower bites are the perfect air-fryer snack .

"These are a healthier alternative to Buffalo chicken bites," Curren said. "I like to bread mine to make sure they're extra crunchy."

To make these bites, coat cauliflower florets in Buffalo sauce and breadcrumbs and cook until crispy.

Transform leftover pasta into a crunchy treat

Garrison Price, chef at the Daxton Hotel's restaurant Madam , told Insider that he loves using the air fryer to turn cooked pasta into bite-sized snacks.

"A great air-fryer hack is coating leftover pasta with your favorite seasoning and cooking until you get crunchy, chip-like munchies," Price said.

If the leftover pasta is dry, coat the pieces with a little oil to ensure they crisp up in the air fryer, then pair the finished bites with a dipping sauce for extra flavor.

Make a quick batch of beignets in the air fryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c75ze_0cZNJMne00
Beignets can also make for a great dessert.

Linda Parton/Shuttershock

Beignets are a deep-fried pastry often associated with New Orleans and served with powdered sugar.

"The air fryer is perfect for beignets because you don't have to mess around with bringing frying oil up to temperature," Curren said. "They also puff up really well in the air fryer."

You can adapt a standard recipe for the air fryer by brushing the shaped dough with oil and cooking until golden. Then dust the finished pastries with powdered sugar or a drizzle of chocolate syrup.

Air fryers make enjoying candied cashews easy

Making candied nuts often involves deep-frying or caramelizing the pieces on the stovetop, but using an air fryer is a simpler way to create this sweet snack .

"Toss raw cashews with a little water, spices or seasonings of your choice, and a spoonful or two of sugar," Garrison said. "Making them this way involves less oil and mess."

For candied nuts that combine sweet, spicy, and salty flavors, Garrison recommended trying Japanese togarashi seasoning - a spicy and umami blend of flavors - and a touch of coconut sugar.

Plantain chips are an easy, gluten-free snack

Chef and former "MasterChef" contestant Monti Carlo told Insider that you can make homemade plantain chips in under 10 minutes by using an air fryer .

"All you need to do is cut a very green plantain into strips, coat with cooking spray and salt, and cook until golden," Carlo said.

The chef advised that if you're watching your sodium intake, skip the salt and use nutritional yeast instead.

Empanadas can sport sweet or savory fillings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EFKl_0cZNJMne00
You can fill empanadas with meat, cheese, or fruit.

Lua Carlos Martins/Shuttershock

A type of turnover, empanadas are usually deep-fried or baked, but popping them in an air fryer can cut back on the mess.

"Even if you make your empanadas with store-bought dough, the air fryer guarantees your filling will be surrounded by a flaky and crisp pastry," Garrison said.

Empanadas can be stuffed with seasoned meat, vegetables, cheese, or fruit, but make sure the edges are completely sealed or the filling may ooze out while cooking.

The air fryer is great for making crunchy chickpeas

Carlo told Insider that crunchy chickpeas are her favorite air-fryer snacks.

"They're budget-friendly and you can season them with whatever you want," Carlo said. "I like using fresh rosemary, lemon zest, and Parmesan cheese."

Toss soaked or canned chickpeas with olive oil and seasoning then cook them in a preheated air fryer until golden and crispy.

Elote is tasty and customizable

Elote is a Central and South American take of corn on the cob that's typically grilled and served with toppings like grated cheese, mayonnaise, chili powder, lemon juice, butter, or salt.

"Making Elote in the air fryer is great because you can give the corn that crispiness without having to fire up the grill," Curren said.

He recommended drizzling the corn with a spoonful or two of melted butter to give it extra flavor and color.

Brussels sprouts come out perfectly crispy in the air fryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRR9R_0cZNJMne00
Cook Brussels sprouts until the centers are soft and the outside is browned.

julie deshaies/Shuttershock

Curren said Brussels sprouts made in an air fryer are better than traditionally fried ones.

"A traditional fryer can leave Brussels sprouts greasy and overcooked, but you don't have those worries with an air fryer," Curren told Insider.

To make crunchy, air-fried Brussels sprouts, halve or quarter the pieces and toss them with your choice of seasonings, salt, and a small amount of oil. Then cook until the centers are soft and the outer leaves are browned.

Turn leftover pizza into bite-sized snacks

If you have leftover slices in your fridge, use an air fryer to transform them into a plate of crispy pizza bites.

"Unlike the microwave, the air fryer will make the pizza nice and crispy again," Curren said. "It's a great way to breathe new life into leftovers."

Simply cut the pizza into smaller pieces and pop them in the air fryer for five to 10 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown

Everyone wants a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monti Carlo
EatThis

5 Major Fast-Food Items Losing Popularity With Customers

Back in the '90s, burgers and fries were in their heyday. There may have been a plethora of high-waisted jeans and scrunchies in that decade, too, but there was also a distinct lack of widespread health-consciousness and environmental concern. As society has continued to evolve toward the latter, fast food has, at times, struggled to keep up.
RESTAURANTS
My Country 95.5

5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need

One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand. It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done." When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Steakhouse Has The Best Steak According To 24% Of People

Depending on where you live, you may have plenty of options for dining out, from upscale eateries to fast food joints. While there's something — or rather, somewhere – for almost every taste and occasion, when you're craving a hearty meat and potatoes meal, there's one restaurant that never disappoints: a steakhouse. You can opt for a more casual spot, like Outback or Texas Roadhouse, or splurge on something a little fancier, like Ruth's Chris or The Capital Grille. No matter where you go, you'll have your choice of cut, temperature and sides, from creamy mashed potatoes to crispy green beans.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Oil#Air Fryer#Snacks#Fry#Powdered Sugar#Food Drink#Buffalo#Garrison Price
EatThis

The #1 Best Canned Tuna to Buy, Says Dietitian

Tuna is a lean protein that fulfills many dietary needs and tastes delicious—and we're not alone in our tuna fandom. The canned version of the meat, in particular, is wildly popular. In the U.S. alone, we eat around one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna a year, according to the National Fisheries Institute. A can of tuna can last for up to four years in your cabinet, before eventually making its way into a tuna sandwich, salad, or any one of these inventive recipes.
RECIPES
EatThis

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.
RESTAURANTS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

RECIPE: Best Chicken Fried Steak Ever

A great old-fashioned recipe for chicken fried steak. If you're new to cooking, this is a great recipe to try since the directions are straightforward and use basic ingredients. This does make a mess, so it's a great weekend recipe when you have a little extra clean-up time. The seasoned flour is what makes this recipe really good. It's full of spices and flavor. The crust around the cube steak fries nice and crisp. Serve with or without a cream gravy for a fabulous Southern-style meal.
RECIPES
Mashed

Nearly 19% Agree This Steakhouse Has The Worst Sides

Who doesn't love tucking into a satisfying steakhouse dinner? Whether your cut of choice is a ribeye, a New York strip, a filet mignon, or a T-bone, you can satisfy your cravings at any one of a multitude of steakhouses around the nation. Maybe you're planning to visit your local, independent meat-slinger or want to sit down at a table at one of the country's many chains — either way, steakhouses remain a popular choice for American diners, even in spite of an overall decrease in beef consumption over the past few years (via FSR Magazine).
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Popular Burger King Menu Item Is Making A Triumphant Return

Burger King has had some hits over the years that just couldn't keep up with the times. According to So Yummy, Satisfries, Western Whoppers, and Fiery Chicken Fries all found fans across the U.S., but eventually got phased out. Patrons begged the fast food chain to bring back Chicken Fries, and Burger King brought back the original flavor of the product. When the restaurant launched The Double Quarter Pounder King as a jab at McDonald's back in 2018, diners couldn't get enough of the sandwich which featured a half-pound of meat, American cheese, ketchup, pickles, onions, and a sesame seed bun, per Daily Mail.
RESTAURANTS
arcamax.com

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

From the Fine Folks at Southern Living Magazine a feature on things you should refrigerate (but probably aren’t) popped into my inbox. I found it very interesting. Even as a food writer I was failing at some of these. What I’ll do first up is give you their comments. Then...
RECIPES
Mashed

10 Popular Cracker Barrel Breakfast Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Cracker Barrel has been serving U.S. road trippers and Southern food aficionados since 1969 when former oilman Danny Evins founded the brand in Lebanon, Tennessee. The restaurant has earned its share of devotees over the years with its unique blend of homestyle cooking and gift-shop kitsch. Every location has a Country Store in addition to a sit-down restaurant, selling a mix of music, souvenirs, clothing, and old-timey candy. Visitors to the chain's over 400 locations get to taste a little slice of retro Americana, whiling away an afternoon on of the brand's iconic front porch rocking chairs while admiring the authentic antiques and knickknacks that decorate each restaurant. Cracker Barrel's many quirks, like the peg game you can play at your table while waiting for your food, give it more personality than you would expect from a chain with outposts in 45 states.
LEBANON, TN
mediafeed.org

This is the only meatloaf recipe you need this fall

Does your family enjoy a regular taco night as part of your meal rotation? Whether you celebrate a weekly Taco Tuesday or any night of the week, it can be easy to get into a rut with dinner. Tacos are fun and easy to make. All you need to throw...
RECIPES
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
Best Life

7 Foods You Should Never Put in Your Slow Cooker

Your slow cooker can be a real life saver. Most of the time, you can just throw in a bunch of ingredients and let the device do its thing while you're working on running errands. When it's dinner time, you'll have a dish that's been stewing in delicious flavors for hours. But while the slow cooker can cook almost anything, there are several foods you should never put in. Some carry health risks, while others just won't taste good. Read on to find out which foods experts say you should keep far away from your slow cooker.
RECIPES
Insider

Insider

164K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy