Britain says investigating Delta subvariant as possibly more transmissible

 4 days ago
LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The UK Health Security Agency on Friday said it designated a Delta coronavirus subvariant called AY.4.2 as a "Variant Under Investigation", saying there was some evidence that it could be more transmissible than Delta.

"The designation was made on the basis that this sub-lineage has become increasingly common in the UK in recent months, and there is some early evidence that it may have an increased growth rate in the UK compared to Delta," UKHSA said.

"While evidence is still emerging, so far it does not appear this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective."

HuffingtonPost

CDC Watching 'Delta Plus' Subvariant 'Very Carefully,' Director Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is “very carefully” watching a mutated form of the coronavirus called “delta plus,” the agency’s director said Sunday, as cases of the delta subvariant continue to rise in the United Kingdom. “We absolutely are following the genomic sequencing of this very carefully,” Dr....
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Delta plus variant update: Are restrictions possible as U.K. battles new COVID strain? Americans say they won’t lockdown again

Will the delta plus variant of COVID-19 prompt new economic restrictions and lockdowns across the world?. A new mutation of the delta variant is under investigation by scientists. Much is unknown about the variant, but that hasn’t stopped health officials from sounding the alarm. Delta plus has not been identified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Delta subvariant won’t change COVID picture, Oxford vaccine chief says

LONDON (Reuters) – A subvariant of Delta that is growing in England is being monitored but is not likely to change the COVID-19 picture, Oxford Vaccine Group chief Andrew Pollard said on Wednesday. The subvariant, designated as AY.4.2 in Britain, is growing and accounted for about 6% of all sequences...
WORLD
San Francisco Chronicle

What we know about AY.4.2, a delta subvariant that's spiking cases in the U.K.

The delta variant is still the overwhelmingly dominant coronavirus strain in California and the U.S., but one of its descendants is starting to gain traction overseas. Known as AY.4.2, it’s on the rise in the United Kingdom. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner, in a tweet Sunday noted that it now accounts for 8% of sequenced coronavirus cases in that country and said “urgent research” is needed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

UK monitoring 'subvariant' of coronavirus Delta strain: govt

Britain on Tuesday said it was monitoring a subvariant of the Delta strain of the coronavirus, which has been seen in a growing number of cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said the government was keeping a "close eye" on the AY.4.2 variant but said there was no evidence it spreads more easily.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

New COVID Delta Variant Rising In UK May Be More Transmissible

A new sublineage of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is under strict watch by officials in the UK as a rising number of cases are proving to carry some new mutations that may increase transmissibility and survival in a host. The new variant, dubbed "Delta+" but scientifically designated as AY.4.2, now accounts for 6 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the UK as of a Public Health England report from October 1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fewer than two dozen parts of England have yet to see 'Nu' Delta off-shoot which scientists fear is up to 15% more transmissible than its ancestor

Fewer than two dozen areas of England are yet to record a single case of the new Delta off-shoot, official figures suggest. One of the Government's largest Covid surveillance programmes found AY.4.2 was in 294 of 315 local authorities (93 per cent) up to October 9, the latest day statistics are available for.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Russia reports cases of more contagious COVID-19 Delta subvariant

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has reported "isolated cases" of COVID-19 with a subvariant of the Delta variant that is believed to be even more contagious, the state consumer watchdog's senior researcher said on Thursday. The researcher, Kamil Khafizov, said the AY.4.2 subvariant may be around 10% more infectious than the original...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Is new Delta variant REALLY more transmissible? Questions as offshoot's prevalence already begins to flatten off... but strain is now in all but a DOZEN parts of England

Only a dozen areas of England have now not recorded a single case of an offshoot of the Delta Covid variant that experts fear is even more transmissible. One of the Government's largest Covid surveillance programmes detected AY.4.2 in 303 of 315 local authorities in the fortnight ending October 16, the latest available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

India says government panel looking into new Delta subvariant

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s health minister said on Tuesday that a government panel of experts was looking into a Delta coronavirus subvariant, AY.4.2, that has been detected in the United Kingdom. The U.K. Health Security Agency said last week that it was investigating AY.4.2 as it was possibly more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
