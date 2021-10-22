CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This meat is soon disappearing from Chipotle's menu

By Jordan Valinsky
CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN Business) — Chipotle's smoked brisket was always intended to be a limited-time menu item. But it's been so popular that the offering is ending earlier than planned. The company revealed in Thursday's earnings call that the brisket promotion will end in November, meaning it will just...

