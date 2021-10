SANTEE, Calif. — Update as of Monday, Oct 25: On Monday, the posted note on the door was no longer up, and the indoor dining area remained open all day. Customers came and went and there were no reported issues of rowdy or disrespectful behavior. However, owner Dwayne Johnson told CBS 8 that they're keeping a watchful eye on who comes into the restaurant during afternoon hours and if anyone gets rowdy or disrespectful, they'll be asked to leave immediately. He says most of the kids are well-behaved, and that it's only a select few who have been causing problems, but he hopes things will remain uneventful as they did Monday afternoon.

