CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Stephen Curry Still Has It

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3M09_0cZNIMpr00

Stephen Curry will turn 34 during this season. Eventually, Father Time is going to catch up to him and alter one of the most thrilling games the NBA has ever seen. After a woeful 5-for-21 shooting night in the season opener, the Golden State Warriors guard went out on Thursday night and responded with a vintage performance against the Los Angeles Clippers, exploding for 25 first-quarter points en route to 45 total. Curry sank his first 10 shots and finished 8-for-13 from beyond the arc.

The defining moment came with just under two minutes to play and the Clippers protecting a one-point lead. Curry lined up a triple try from just outside Petaluma and nailed it. This was shortly after Paul George informed the best shooter in basketball history that he was "from the logo with it."

George had a fantastic and efficient night himself but imagine talking three-point trash to Curry. Why would you do that? May as well put your finger in a mousetrap. If only there were an overwhelming encyclopedia of evidence that things would turn out this way.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Has Had It With This Nonsense

Ben Simmons doesn't want to be with the Philadelphia 76ers and refuses to do anything more than the absolute bare minimum or pretend to care about making things work with the only NBA team he's ever know. People can project deeper meaning onto the situation through the lens of player empowerment or any other high-minded idea but the truth of the matter remains quite simple. Doc Rivers' job is to figure out a way to get his team over the hump and into the NBA Finals during Joel Embiid's prime. Realistic hope of Simmons serving an on-court purpose has apparently all but evaporated and though his the defensive stalwart's trade value is diminishing in real time, there are still some teams who will offer meaningful pieces in the hope greener pastures yield sunnier days.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Paul George
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry has a new backup Splash Bro on Warriors

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors are still without All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson. Stephen Curry has played without his fellow Splash Brother since the 2019 NBA Finals. Curry doesn’t have Thompson back but has found his new backup Splash Brother. It’s the third-year guard Jordan Poole. In...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Clippers#Notgswchris
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
NBA
thefocus.news

When will Klay Thompson play again?

The NBA is back with the Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night. Is Klay Thompson playing tonight, and when will he be back?. It has been 859 days since Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Thompson missed the following...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green reveals what ‘sucks’ about Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry produced yet another spectacular performance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former back-to-back MVP took the basketball world by storm with his jaw-dropping offensive explosion against Paul George and Co. For Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, however, he sees one downside to Curry’s greatness. According...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry comparisons boldly rejected by Seth Curry

Despite a rough offseason that saw their family go through a very personal matter, Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are doing quite well to start the NBA season. The Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers both won on Sunday night, with the sweet-shooting Curry brothers lighting it up for their respective teams.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Paul George reacts to Stephen Curry’s 45-point explosion

The LA Clippers finally opened up their season Thursday night, the last team in the NBA to do so. Following a nine day stretch between their final preseason game and their first regular season game, the Clippers fell short against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Paul George and Stephen Curry, however, put on a show.
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy