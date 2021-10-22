CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Tax Preparer Sentenced to Federal Prison Term For Filing Fraudulent Tax Returns, Costing IRS Almost $3 Million

By Local News Desk
 5 days ago
A Highlands County, Florida tax return preparer was sentenced yesterday to 37 months imprisonment for filing fraudulent tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Benny Aguilar, 49, of Lake Placid, owned and operated B&A Services, a tax preparation business, located in Lake Placid. From approximately 2014 through 2018, Aguilar filed fraudulent returns for his clients seeking refunds to which the clients were not entitled by reporting fictitious residential energy credits and inflating the federal income tax withholdings.

For each of the years 2014 through 2018, Aguilar submitted approximately 2,235 returns claiming residential energy credits. At sentencing, it was uncontested that Aguilar’s submission of fraudulent tax returns resulted in a loss amount to the IRS of $2,988,702.00.

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon also sentenced Aguilar to one year of supervised release and ordered him to pay $92,230.00 in restitution.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Special Agent in Charge Brian Payne, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) made the announcement.

IRS-CI Tampa Field Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Diana M. Acosta prosecuted it.

Comments / 22

Cleo Miles
4d ago

Pretty sure , there is plenty more , doing the same !!!! But they got the idea from our Government !!!!

16
unthinkable456
4d ago

When he did it, it was a crime. When the government does it, it's business 🤯🤣

19
Janet Tinga
4d ago

Would his name be Reverend Sharpton? Oh no…that’s right…he doesn’t have to pay taxes…he gets a free pass because he is a Democrat.

2
