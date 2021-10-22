Two arrested in murder of missing Port Orchard man

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office patrol car A 19-year-old Gig Harbor man and a 20-year-old South Kitsap man have been booked into jail for investigation of first-degree murder. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (Facebook))

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Two men were arrested Thursday in the death of a Port Orchard man who was reported missing by his family.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Port Orchard Police Department for 19-year-old Tyrone ”TJ” Sero. After contacting members of Sero’s family, information was discovered about his disappearance that sparked an investigation by Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

At that point, Sero was entered into national and statewide missing person databases.

The investigation into the man’s disappearance ramped up Thursday morning after detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Sero had been “taken by force and was a victim of violence,” investigators said in a news release.

Surveillance video from the area of Kitsap Community Resources showed that Sero was last seen around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday getting into a silver Toyota 4Runner, which sped out of the parking lot.

Detectives identified a person of interest in Sero’s disappearance. Before police contacted the man, he turned himself in to KCSO detectives Thursday night and admitted to killing Sero early Wednesday morning in south Kitsap County, detectives said.

The 19-year-old Gig Harbor man was booked into the Kitsap County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder. He is continuing to cooperate with detectives.

Detectives have also arrested a second man, a 20-year-old from South Kitsap, and booked him for investigation of first-degree murder as well.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Dave Meyer at DMeyer@co.kitsap.wa.us or 360-337-5617, or Det. Joe Hedstrom at JHedstro@co.kitsap.wa.us or 360-337-5615.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip by visiting www.crimestoppers.com or by using the P3Tips app on their phone.

