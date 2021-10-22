CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Orchard, WA

Two arrested in murder of missing Port Orchard man

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IX61V_0cZNHWS600
Kitsap County Sheriff's Office patrol car A 19-year-old Gig Harbor man and a 20-year-old South Kitsap man have been booked into jail for investigation of first-degree murder. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (Facebook))

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Two men were arrested Thursday in the death of a Port Orchard man who was reported missing by his family.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Port Orchard Police Department for 19-year-old Tyrone ”TJ” Sero. After contacting members of Sero’s family, information was discovered about his disappearance that sparked an investigation by Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

At that point, Sero was entered into national and statewide missing person databases.

The investigation into the man’s disappearance ramped up Thursday morning after detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Sero had been “taken by force and was a victim of violence,” investigators said in a news release.

Surveillance video from the area of Kitsap Community Resources showed that Sero was last seen around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday getting into a silver Toyota 4Runner, which sped out of the parking lot.

Detectives identified a person of interest in Sero’s disappearance. Before police contacted the man, he turned himself in to KCSO detectives Thursday night and admitted to killing Sero early Wednesday morning in south Kitsap County, detectives said.

The 19-year-old Gig Harbor man was booked into the Kitsap County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder. He is continuing to cooperate with detectives.

Detectives have also arrested a second man, a 20-year-old from South Kitsap, and booked him for investigation of first-degree murder as well.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Dave Meyer at DMeyer@co.kitsap.wa.us or 360-337-5617, or Det. Joe Hedstrom at JHedstro@co.kitsap.wa.us or 360-337-5615.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip by visiting www.crimestoppers.com or by using the P3Tips app on their phone.

More news from KIRO 7

  • Who was cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, killed by Alec Baldwin’s ‘prop gun’?
  • Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed 1, wounded another on set of ‘Rust’
  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Just Me
4d ago

this breaks my heart. that poor boy and his family. our whole area was searching for him and the vehicle. my heart goes out to all the family and close friends. no parent should have to bury their child. i hope the Stephens boys and the friends involved, get what they deserve.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Teen abducted at gunpoint by juveniles in Auburn

Auburn police responded to a call of an abduction of a 15-year-old boy by a group of juveniles, who later assaulted him, stripped him of his clothes and took his cellphone. The abduction occurred in the 1200 block of Southeast 312th Street around 2 p.m. Monday. The boy was able...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man in stolen school bus goes on destructive rampage

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers arrested a man who they said stole an empty school bus and rammed cars as he fled from officers Tuesday morning in the SoDo and Central District neighborhoods. Officers said the man’s rampage and chase in the 33,000 pound bus lasted about 15 minutes. Authorities...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist's cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Orchard, WA
Port Orchard, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Viral video shows man disrupting mass, getting into physical confrontation at altar

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A viral video shows a man disrupting Sunday mass at St. Frances Cabrini Parish in Lakewood before getting into a physical confrontation at the altar. A lieutenant with the Lakewood Police Department said the incident occurred Oct. 24 shortly before noon. The man was previously served a notice of trespass Oct. 11, when he was notified he’d be arrested for returning to the property.
LAKEWOOD, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing baby girl found safe in Seattle

SEATTLE — UPDATE 8:39 p.m.: The missing baby was found safe, according to a tweet from SPD. Seattle police are searching for a missing 5-day-old baby girl who needs medication, officials said. The girl has black hair and was last seen around 2:15 p.m. wrapped in a blue blanket with...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Missing Person#Orchard#Toyota#Kcso#Kiro 7
KIRO 7 Seattle

Independent investigation determines Troyer violated policies

An independent investigation commissioned by the Pierce County Council into the conduct of Pierce County sheriff Ed Troyer determined Troyer violated several department policies and standards when he followed and engaged with a newspaper carrier in January in a report released Tuesday. The newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, filed a federal...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Authorities to present findings in fatal movie-set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Law enforcement authorities are scheduled to discuss initial findings about a fatal movie-set shooting with a prop gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin that left a cinematographer dead and the director wounded. Scheduled for Wednesday, the news conference by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung facing assault, battery charges

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities arrested former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung on Monday to face charges of assault and battery in Massachusetts, WFXT reported. Court officials told the news station that the charges involve one of Chung’s family members. He also faces an accusation of vandalizing property, according to WFXT.
QUINCY, MA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
67K+
Followers
76K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy