'I won't let this guy get away with it': Marvin Vettori explains why he's fighting Paulo Costa at 205 pounds

After multiple weight changes, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa will throw down in a light heavyweight bout in the main event of UFC Fight Night 196 on Saturday.

On media day Wednesday, Costa claimed that he weighed approximately 211 pounds and wasn’t going to be able to make the middleweight limit. According to Vettori, both teams negotiated multiple weights to tend to Costa and after agreeing to a 195-pound catchweight, the Brazilian wanted an even higher weight, prompting the UFC to make it a light heavyweight bout.

Costa (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to Vettori (17-5-1 MMA, 7-3-1 UFC), who slammed him for his lack of professionalism.

“I feel like it’s good for me to give an explanation to all the fans to what’s going on about the fight,” Vettori said. “So basically, I came in, ready to make weight, ready to make 185 (pounds) as always. I came in and a little bit after, they told me Costa is overweight. First, they wanted to do 190, and 190 wasn’t enough so 195 then 198, and then 198 was good for a while, we signed a contract for 195 and then he says 195 he can’t make it. So we’re up to 205.

“I’m making sure I’m gonna give a fight to all the fans Saturday night, and I won’t let this guy get away with it. So, I accepted the fight and we’re gonna f*cking do it. We’re gonna slap this motherf*cker, you know. We’re gonna f*cking beat him. It’s right for me to do it for all of us and for all the fighters who actually struggle to make weight. It was very disrespectful from his side to come in 30 pounds heavier and I’m ready, man, Let’s go.”

