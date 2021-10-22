CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, FL

71-Year-Old Dover Man Killed By Hit And Run Driver Riding Bicycle Early Friday

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBc9w_0cZNGqf300

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A 71-year-old Dover man was killed riding his bicycle on SR-60 early Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling eastbound on SR-60, east of Lakewood Drive, as the Dover man was riding eastbound in the bike lane, just after 2:00 am on Friday.

For unknown reasons, troopers say the car traveled into the bike lane and struck the bicyclist who suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.

Following the collision, the car continued eastbound before turning south onto Hilltop Road.

Troopers say the car is believed to be a 2016-2019 BMW X-1 SUV with significant front right damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfJev_0cZNGqf300

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

