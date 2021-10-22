71-Year-Old Dover Man Killed By Hit And Run Driver Riding Bicycle Early Friday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A 71-year-old Dover man was killed riding his bicycle on SR-60 early Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling eastbound on SR-60, east of Lakewood Drive, as the Dover man was riding eastbound in the bike lane, just after 2:00 am on Friday.

For unknown reasons, troopers say the car traveled into the bike lane and struck the bicyclist who suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.

Following the collision, the car continued eastbound before turning south onto Hilltop Road.

Troopers say the car is believed to be a 2016-2019 BMW X-1 SUV with significant front right damage.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

Florida Man Caught On Camera Having “Horseplay’ With A Miniature Horse

Two Florida Teachers Arrested After Drinking, Entering Wrong Home And Shooting Man

Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Photo Director, Wounds Producer With Prop Gun On Set Of “Rust”

Levin: Florida Gov. DeSantis Is ‘Very Impressive,’ And ‘Done A Helluva Job’ Handling COVID

Straight To The Top: A Rapper Turns ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Into The Most Popular Song On iTunes

Walmart Goes “Woke” Pushing CRT, Telling White Cashiers And Shelf-Stockers That They Are The Privileged Members Of ‘White Supremacy System’

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon