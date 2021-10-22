CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Man Killed Outside Seven Bridges Delray Beach

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago

Struck By Maseratti.

Drugs, Alcohol Involved, According To Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JY7RM_0cZNFmPa00
A man was killed outside Seven Bridges, at US 441 and Cabernet Drive, Thursday night.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was killed outside the Seven Bridges community in West Delray Beach late Thursday night.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Rodgers of the 12600 block of Coral Drive in Wellington was walking — or standing — on U.S. 441 at Cabernet Drive when he was struck by a Boynton Beach woman driving a Maseratti, Southbound on 441.

It is unclear, according to police, whether Rodgers was on the shoulder, actually in the roadway, or “darted” into traffic.

The front of a Victoria Lorick’s 2016 Maserati, according to police, struck Rodgers. Rodgers then struck the hood and windshield of the Maserati, ultimately landing on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

PBSO says that Rodgers , 43, was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of his death. No charges have been filed against Lorick who was wearing a seatbelt and is not accused of doing anything wrong.

The investigation continues.

The article Man Killed Outside Seven Bridges Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 6

Guest
4d ago

What’s up with Seven Bridges? Nothing but problems it seems. They need to sage the entire community

Reply(1)
6
GoodbyeCruelWorld
4d ago

Is 7 Bridges the capital of drug smuggling it something. TO CARTEL, One good rule of drug dealing is to stay under the radar. I learned good from Breaking Bad. Please hold it down.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA WEST SUED OVER DEAD GOLF CART DRIVER

Employee Killed In Cart Crash. Driver That Hit Him Now Suing Boca West Country Club. LAWSUIT: Dead Man Should Have Never Been Driving. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The driver who struck and killed a golf cart driver on Yamato Road in April […] The article BOCA WEST SUED OVER DEAD GOLF CART DRIVER appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FIRE TRUCK CRASH: Who Is At Fault In Boca Raton Fire Truck Rollover? County Silent.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Leadership Does NOT Issue Statement Supporting Station 55 Crew. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is not answering questions posed Monday about the crash that led a fire truck to roll over at […] The article FIRE TRUCK CRASH: Who Is At Fault In Boca Raton Fire Truck Rollover? County Silent. appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Student Brings Tasers, Marijuana Edibles To Area School

Student Now Faces Two Weapons Charges…But Cops Don’t Charge For The Edibles. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County high school student is facing multiple weapons charges after she allegedly brought two Tasers and marijuana edibles to school. The Palm Beach […] The article FLORIDA: Student Brings Tasers, Marijuana Edibles To Area School appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Crashes Into Tree, Is Killed In West Boca Raton

One Car Crash At Palmetto Park Road and St. Andrews Boulevard. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that 20-year-old Kevin Powell was killed early Saturday morning in a one-car crash at St. Andrews Blvd. and Palmetto Park […] The article Man Crashes Into Tree, Is Killed In West Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Wellington, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

CRIME: Papa John’s Delivery Driver Carjacked At Gunpoint

Suspect Allegedly Ordered Pizza Only To Carjack Driver. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Papa John’s delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint by a man who apparently apologized as he stole her vehicle Thursday evening, just before 5 p.m. That man, Khalil Wilderson of […] The article CRIME: Papa John’s Delivery Driver Carjacked At Gunpoint appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Sues Police, Arrested On Own Property With Gun, Permit

CLAIM: Boca Raton Police Officer, Dressed In All Black In Dark Of Night, Fails To Identify Himself While Homeowner Lawfully Investigated Prowler On Property. PROSECUTORS DROP CHARGE. WRONGFUL ARREST SUIT FILED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is […] The article Boca Raton Man Sues Police, Arrested On Own Property With Gun, Permit appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fire Rescue Truck In Crash At Powerline and Palmetto Park, Road Closed

Firefighters, Rescuers Injured. Station 55 In Boca Raton. Watch Video As Flipped Fire Truck Is Uprighted… Second Crash In Area Of Palmetto Park and Lyons. Avoid Entire Area. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5:55 p.m.: New photos, videos added to story. UPDATE: 5:14 p.m: Still no official comment from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue […] The article Fire Rescue Truck In Crash At Powerline and Palmetto Park, Road Closed appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Jeweler Owes Mall $152,000, According To Lawsuit

SIMON PROPERTIES: STORE MUST PAY OR GO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A jewelry store at Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall hasn’t paid rent since last summer, and now owes more than $152,000 — according to a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County […] The article Boca Raton Jeweler Owes Mall $152,000, According To Lawsuit appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Metrodesk Media#Maserati
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID: Palm Beach County Back To Green Zone, “Low Risk” Says Kinsa

First Time In “Low Risk” Zone In Months. Will It Last? Nearly 60,000 Now Dead In Florida From COVID-19. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County is finally back in the “low risk” zone for COVID-19 spread, according to Kinsa. This is the […] The article COVID: Palm Beach County Back To Green Zone, “Low Risk” Says Kinsa appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Teens Missing, Police Seek Tips

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Concerned Over Two Missing Juveniles. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two teen girls who are missing. According to police, Ashton Nichola was last seen in Pompano Beach on October 16th. […] The article Two Teens Missing, Police Seek Tips appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA POLICE: Teen Uses Stolen Credit Card But Her Real Address, Is Busted

Real McCoy Isn’t Real Smart, According To Official Report BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Lauren McCoy and her Florida Atlantic University Student Boyfriend Dennis Racanti allegedly used credit cards stolen from the Publix at 1968 NE 5th Avenue in Boca Raton to buy items […] The article BOCA POLICE: Teen Uses Stolen Credit Card But Her Real Address, Is Busted appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Man Convicted Of Sending Spy Equipment To Libya

“Rebreathers” Allow Divers To Swim Underwater, Undetected. Peter Sotis Faces 20 Years In Prison. Sentencing January. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is guilty of sending “re-breathers” to Libya, violating United States law. The Department of Justice says that Peter Sotis […] The article Delray Beach Man Convicted Of Sending Spy Equipment To Libya appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Delray Man Added Police Lights To Explorer, Pulled Over Cars In Boca Raton

Off-Duty Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Watched It Happen! Fake Cop Arrested By Real Cop… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An off-duty Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving on Military Trail near Camino Real when he observed the driver of a silver Ford Explorer execute a […] The article UPDATE: Delray Man Added Police Lights To Explorer, Pulled Over Cars In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Tells Cop “That’s How I Normally Smell,” Charged With DUI

Kimberly Friend, According To Police, Refuses Breath Test, Says “You’re Going To Arrest Me For A .13.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Kimberly Friend allegedly told a Delray Beach Police officer that, “you don’t know that I’m drunk,” and “that’s how […] The article Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Tells Cop “That’s How I Normally Smell,” Charged With DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Woman Jailed On Drug, Fraud Charges

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton woman remains in the Palm Beach County Jail early Monday following her arrest on multiple drug, fraud, and motor vehicle charges. Olesya Sanstrom is charged with trafficking ten grams or more of phenethylamines, cocaine possession, […] The article West Boca Raton Woman Jailed On Drug, Fraud Charges appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, Delray Beach Home Values Dropping, Selling Fast

Elliman Report Reveals Trends For Those Looking To Buy, Sell In Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Home values in Boca Raton and Delray Beach dropped precipitously between from the second to third quarter of 2021, but the number of days it […] The article Boca Raton, Delray Beach Home Values Dropping, Selling Fast appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rental Assistance Offered By City of Boynton Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Renters in the City of Boynton Beach affected by COVID-19 may now apply for additional assistance funds. This advisory was just transmitted by the City of Boynton Beach: The City of Boynton Beach has launched the CDBG-CV Emergency Rental Assistance […] The article Rental Assistance Offered By City of Boynton Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SCARY VIDEO: Two Thugs Rob Domino’s Worker At Gunpoint Near Boca Raton

Cash Reward Offered For Tips Leading To Suspects. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Stunning new video just released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows two men robbing a Domino’s Pizza restaurant just south of Boca Raton, in Deerfield Beach. At least one of the […] The article SCARY VIDEO: Two Thugs Rob Domino’s Worker At Gunpoint Near Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SCAM? Cops Bust Contractor, Ask Potential Palm Beach County Victims To Call

POLICE: Contractor Took The Money And Ran, Never Starting Jobs After Deposits Received. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says a contractor hired to redo a bathroom took the money and ran. Now, detectives want to hear from anyone […] The article SCAM? Cops Bust Contractor, Ask Potential Palm Beach County Victims To Call appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Brianna Tanner, 20, Killed In Boca Raton Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Brianna’s mother reached out to BocaNewsNow.com to correct the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Advisory. She says police misreported her daughter’s age: Brianna was 20, not 21. Additionally, Brianna’s mother says the young woman died Thursday morning, not Monday morning, as reported by police. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright […] The article Brianna Tanner, 20, Killed In Boca Raton Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy