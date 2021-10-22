Struck By Maseratti.

Drugs, Alcohol Involved, According To Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was killed outside Seven Bridges, at US 441 and Cabernet Drive, Thursday night.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was killed outside the Seven Bridges community in West Delray Beach late Thursday night.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Rodgers of the 12600 block of Coral Drive in Wellington was walking — or standing — on U.S. 441 at Cabernet Drive when he was struck by a Boynton Beach woman driving a Maseratti, Southbound on 441.

It is unclear, according to police, whether Rodgers was on the shoulder, actually in the roadway, or “darted” into traffic.

The front of a Victoria Lorick’s 2016 Maserati, according to police, struck Rodgers. Rodgers then struck the hood and windshield of the Maserati, ultimately landing on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

PBSO says that Rodgers , 43, was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of his death. No charges have been filed against Lorick who was wearing a seatbelt and is not accused of doing anything wrong.

The investigation continues.

The article Man Killed Outside Seven Bridges Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .