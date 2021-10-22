CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond Meat stock tumbles to 52-week low after lowering third-quarter revenue outlook

By Amelia Lucas, @Thxamelian
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company said it now expects to report net sales of $106 million for the quarter, down from its prior forecast of $120 million to $140 million. Beyond said that a number of factors hurt its revenue for the quarter, including the delta variant and severe weather. Shares of...

