Mother Almost Killed by COVID Holds 2-Month-Old Baby for First Time

By Robert Lea
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Autumn Carver, from Indiana, gave birth to her son in August on the day she was admitted to hospital suffering from COVID...

www.newsweek.com

Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

