Performing Arts

osidenews.com

The Curtain Rises Again at Oceanside’s Historic Brooks Theater October 22-23

Oceanside Theatre Company’s first mainstage production since COVID closure to feature audience favorites from the Brooks Stage. Oceanside CA— Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) will welcome theater patrons back to the mainstage at the Historic Brooks Theater with Welcome Back: The Curtain Rises Again, the theater company’s first production since the COVID crisis shuttered the venue in March of 2020, just after the opening weekend of Sweet Charity, the company’s biggest production in its history. Welcome Back will feature audience favorites from past OTC shows, including Sweet Charity, and Man of LaMancha, as well as showcasing some of the Youth Theater Outreach performers and OTC’s new Music Series Director, renowned Oceanside musician, Shane Hall. Performances are Friday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Brooks Theater in the heart of the Oceanside Cultural District, 217 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA. Tickets and Information @oceansidetheatre.org.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times News

Curtain Rises: ‘Awakening’ puts NCC theater students back on stage

The Northampton Community College Theatre Department is kicking off its 2021-2022 season with its first in-person production in 18 months. The coming-of-age rock musical, “Spring Awakening,” is presented live on stage, Oct. 21-24 in the Bethlehem Township college’s Lipkin Theatre. “We’re counting the days until we are back on stage...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Washington City Paper

Red Bike Breathes New Life Into Local Theater

When Pete Danelski talks about staging Red Bike amid the reawakening of D.C.’s theater scene he says, “The worst thing would be to go back into a dark room with closed doors. This shouldn’t be done in a black box and not on a bike.” His new production company, Pan Underground, is putting on two community performances of the play by the prolific Caridad Svich on Oct. 24 and Nov. 6. “We’re going to go into communities [to] make connections with local vendors and local music.”
#Curtain
wearegreenbay.com

Curtains up! Fox Cities PAC welcomes 6th year of Center Stage High School Musical Theater program

(WFRV) – Schools across Northeast Wisconsin have welcomed their students, staff and faculty back to school and that also means welcoming back high school theater. Last year, several programs either canceled their shows, went virtual or continued in person during the COVID-19 pandemic but it’s a new year with fresh possibilities for everyone. This year 24 local high schools are taking part in the 2021-22 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program through the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.
APPLETON, WI
operawire.com

Red Curtain Addict to Present ‘Death by Aria’

Red Curtain Addict is set to present “Death by Aria” on Oct. 28, 2021. The showcase, which will take place at The Green Room in San Francisco, California, will star sopranos Esther Tonea and Elisa Sunshine, mezzo-Soprano Simone McIntosh, tenor Christopher Ogelsby, baritone Simon Barrad, bass Kirk Eichelberger, and pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg as they take on music from a wide range of repertory. Audiences will hear music from Gounod’s “Faust” as well as selections from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Harry Potter,” “Game of Thrones,” and even “Young Frankenstein.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside the Magic

Disney World Closes Popular Offering Indefinitely After 50 Years

It is always hard to say goodbye to an attraction at Walt Disney World. Whether it is a fun offering such as a photo op or a massive ride that you have so many memories of while riding, Disney World has so many experiences that give Guests something to remember when they return home.
dapsmagic.com

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson Dies at 111

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson has passed away at the age of 111. In a post on Twitter, Disney Executive Chairmain shared the news. Thompson started her career at Disney working in the Ink & Paint department on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She would go on to work on nearly every Disney animated film up through The Rescuers before retiring in 1975.
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
Third Coast Review

Dispatch: Chicago International Film Festival Kicks Off with Previews of Three Films Soon to Arrive in Theaters (and Streaming)

The Chicago International Film Festival returns this week—like really, truly returns!—with dozens of films and events that once again highlight the best in international cinema, emerging talent and homemade productions, too. This year’s event, October 13-24, happens in-person at venues across the city (downtown’s AMC River East; Lakeview’s Music Box Theatre; the Loop’s Gene Siskel Film Center; and more…) as well as virtually, films streaming again this year for viewing from home.
Fairfax Times

Couch Theater

(TV-PG) -- If you grew up watching “The Great Muppet Caper” and “The Muppets Take Manhattan,” your childhood was awesome. The Muppets have always had a sweetness and humor that is timeless and appeals to all ages. So absolutely everyone should be excited for this hilarious and harrowing new holiday-themed movie. The plot is simple: World famous daredevil artist Gonzo takes on the challenge to spend one night at Disney’s Haunted Mansion. Rumor has it that the film is packed with “easter eggs” for Disney fans, and items from haunted mansions at all four Disney parks are featured. And, as with previous Muppet movies, original songs abound! A slew of big names make appearances, including Danny Trejo, Craig Robinson, Ed Asner, John Stamos and Taraji P. Henson. (Disney+)
edmidentity.com

Peeking Behind the Curtains with Party Favor

We caught up with Party Favor at Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge to chat about exploring new musical directions, SIDEPIECE, and more!. Party Favor has been a darling of the dance music scene with his high-energy, chart-topping tracks, including his stand-out 2016 debut EP Party & Destroy, that landed him on huge festival stages like Coachella and EDC Las Vegas. It’s hard for fans to imagine where this effervescent superstar could go next, but luckily, it’s not for him. In fact, Party Favor is no stranger to innovation and during the lockdown, he emerged as an important pillar of community strength by curating his very own Isolation Livestream festival on top of executing a full album release.
operawire.com

Red Curtain Addict Launches New Interactive Arts Platform

Red Curtain Addict has launched a new online arts platform aimed at helping arts lovers learn about events in their area. The new platform allows users to sign up for a free account with personalized recommendations, events updates, and access to exclusive content and features. For example, if you create a profile and specify your passion for opera and your location, the platform will provide you with timely updates on which operas will be playing in your area and when. Morever, there will be ease of access for where to purchase tickets for said events.
