CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama’s September unemployment rate comes in at 3.1 percent

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY – Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted September unemployment rate is 3.1%, unchanged from August, and well below September 2020’s rate of 6.7%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZECr_0cZNDix600 September’s rate represents 68,544 unemployed persons, compared to 69,014 in August and 147,334 in September 2020. This represents an over-the-year decrease of 78,790.

“Our unemployment numbers continued to hold steady this month, even while our state and our nation grapple with an ever-changing labor environment.  Alabama is working hard to ensure that all Alabamians who want a job have access to one, and that the state is doing all it can to help our employers find great employees and help their businesses thrive,” said Washington. “Nearly 74,000 more people are working now than last year.  Nearly 79,000 fewer people are counted as unemployed.  We have made remarkable progress as we continue our economic recovery.”

“This month, we not only saw our highest jobs count of 2021, but we set a new record post-pandemic high for the number of jobs our economy is supporting.  Businesses have gained more than 63,000 jobs over the year, and some of the hardest hit industries, including the leisure and hospitality industry, continue to lead the state in over-the-year growth and registering significantly higher wages.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 63,100, with gains in the leisure and hospitality sector (+20,400), the professional and business services sector (+10,600), and the trade, transportation, and utilities sector (+10,200), among others.

Wage and salary employment grew in September by 17,600.  Monthly gains were seen in the government sector (+7,600), the trade, transportation, and utilities sector (+4,500), and the professional and business services sector (+3,200), among others.

Average weekly earnings measured $981.73 in September, representing an over-the-year increase of $56.67.  Leisure and hospitality earnings increased by $32.52 over the year.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 1.8%, Cullman County at 2.0%, and Marshall, Limestone, and Blount Counties at 2.1%.  Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 9.8%, Lowndes County at 7.8%, and Perry County at 7.5%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Homewood and Vestavia Hills at 1.5%, Madison and Alabaster at 1.8%, and Athens and Hoover at 1.9%.  Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 8.7%, Prichard at 6.9%, and Anniston at 6.1%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Kay Ivey issues executive order against vaccine mandates

From The Tribune staff reports MONGTOMERY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed an executive order to battle what she characterized as “outrageous overreach” by the federal government when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Ivey’s order prohibits state offices in the executive branch from enforcing vaccine mandates and states that vaccine mandates must […]
HEALTH
The Trussville Tribune

ADPH urges continued preventative measures for COVID-19 in schools despite declining transmission

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — Even though the overall level of community transmission of COVID-19 is declining in Alabama and the number of cases is decreasing, the majority of counties in the state continue to have high, moderate or substantial levels of infection, and the Alabama Department of Public Health still recommends school […]
EDUCATION
The Trussville Tribune

Former Alabama State Senator invites In-N-Out Burger to Alabama

By Hannah Caver Staff Writer RAINBOW CITY — Former Alabama State Senator Phil Williams invites In-N-Out Burger to Alabama via viral tweet. In-N-Out Burger is a California-based chain that operates restaurants in six states: California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah. In-N-Out Burger was first thrown into the spotlight in 2018 when they reportedly donated […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
City
Athens, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Washington State
City
Selma, AL
City
Prichard, AL
Local
Alabama Business
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy