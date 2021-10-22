CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Department of Justice seeking nearly $10 million from man who allegedly made thousands of racist and anti-Semitic robocalls

By Li Cohen
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it is seeking $9.9 million from a Montana man who has allegedly made nearly 5,000 robocalls, many of which were xenophobic, racist and threatening, to people across several states. The massive fine was first imposed by the Federal Communications Commission on...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 90

love portion 11
4d ago

a good practice is to not answer any number you don't recognize, legitimate callers will leave a message, this man preyed on the stupiduty of people

Reply(2)
32
Franklin Loll
4d ago

actually a machine made the bad word calls. who would pick up a call from an unknown number ? words can't hurt you children. grow up Democrats.

Reply(4)
25
spankyouverymuch
4d ago

legally, he didn't break any laws. asong as those numbers were obtained from a public list, then a freedom of speech issue and doing no different than companies do.

Reply(8)
12
Related
Independent Record

Libby man accused of making thousands of illegal robocalls

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a Libby man with making thousands of illegal robo-calls laced with racist and threatening messages. Scott Rhodes, 52, is accused of violating the Truth in Caller ID Act by making 4,959 robocalls with falsified caller ID information, with the intent to cause harm, according to a DOJ press release.
LIBBY, MT
Sand Hills Express

Montana man faces $9.9 million in fines for racist robocalls

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it is seeking $9.9 million from a Montana man who has allegedly made nearly 5,000 robocalls, many of which were xenophobic, racist and threatening, to people across several states. The massive fine was first imposed by the Federal Communications Commission on January...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Complaint filed against Libby man who made nearly 5,000 malicious spoofed robocalls

HELENA, Mont. - A complaint has been filed against a man from Libby who made almost 5,000 unlawful and malicious spoofed robocalls. The Department of Justice (DOJ) says in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, the government alleged that 52-year-old Scott Rhodes made 4,958 illegal robocalls with falsified caller ID information, with the intent to cause harm.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
txstate.edu

ALERRT Center awarded $9.8 million Department of Justice grant

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University has received a $9.8 million Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant from the United States Department of Justice under the Preparing for Active Shooter Situations (PASS) program. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced the grant on Oct. 13.
SAN MARCOS, TX
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis cries foul after Justice Department orders FBI to target school board threats

'Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to defend Floridians after the Department of Justice ordered federal law enforcement to address the nation’s “disturbing spike” in threats against educators and school board members amid the pandemic.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Heyer
Person
Mark Desaulnier
Person
Mollie Tibbetts
Person
Andrew Gillum
TheDailyBeast

Army Kicks Out Hitler Mustache-Wearing Solider Who Allegedly Breached Capitol, Says Report

A far-right fanatic who liked to wear a Hitler mustache has reportedly been kicked out of the U.S. Army after officials learned about his alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an Army sergeant who worked part-time as a human-resources as a civilian contractor at a naval base in New Jersey up until May of this year. However, according to The Washington Post, he’s since been demoted and given an other-than-honorable discharge, bringing an end to his military career. Hale-Cusanelli has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the Capitol and harassing police officers during the Capitol riot. Following his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli’s colleagues told Navy investigators that he held extreme racist views and likes to wear Hitler mustache at work. One sailor alleged that Hale-Cusanelli once said that, if he were a Nazi, “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough.” His lawyer didn’t comment on the claims.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'They're going to have to fight me': Josh Hawley warns Biden 'it's dangerous' to try and get law enforcement to 'shut down moms and dads from talking about school boards'

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley condemned the Biden administration for asking the FBI to help tackle violence and intimidation at heated school board meetings, saying it was 'unprecedented' and 'unconstitutional.'. The meetings have been flashpoints for anger this year over everything from pandemic mask mandates to critical race theory. Last week,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Semitic#Robocalls#Domestic Terrorism#The Department Of Justice#Aztec#Doj#Jewish#The Justice Department
Documented

Justice Department Terminates Case Quotas

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Justice Department is eliminating the use of case quotas for immigration judges — an issue that became a point of contention during the Trump administration for diminishing judges’ authority and discretion, […] The post Justice Department Terminates Case Quotas appeared first on Documented.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ktwb.com

Navistar to pay $52 million to resolve Justice Department emissions probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Engine manufacturer Navistar International Corp will pay a $52 million civil penalty and has agreed to prevent at least 10,000 tons of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions in a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over Clean Air Act violations. The Justice Department said on Monday that...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
FCC
americanmilitarynews.com

Sen. Ted Cruz introduces bill to send illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard and more ‘Democrat-led communities’

On Tuesday, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz introduced legislation that would force illegal immigrants to be processed in locations like Martha’s Vineyard and other “Democrat-led communities” as the border crisis continues to overwhelm citizens in states like Texas and Arizona. In the legislation dubbed the Stop the SURGE Act, Cruz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Trump Organization hid payments from foreign governments, U.S. House panel alleges

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s businesses tried to hide millions of dollars in payments from foreign governments that flowed through his hotel in downtown Washington D.C., a U.S. congressional committee said on Friday. The House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform said hotel records raise “troubling” questions about the Trump International Hotel, which is in a historic building the Trump Organization leases from the federal government. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Andy Sullivan)
POTUS
Fox News

Harris’ office forced into damage control mode after student accuses Israel of 'ethnic genocide'

Vice President Kamala Harris' office is scrambling to reassure pro-Israel Democrats after she failed to push back against a student who accused Israel of "ethnic genocide." The controversy stems from an incident Wednesday in which a student attending an event to promote voting told Harris Israel was committing "ethnic genocide" in Palestine and argued the U.S. was ignoring protests despite promoting the power of democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy