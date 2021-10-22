Jon Stewart offers support for Chappelle: 'Intention is never hurtful'

Jon Stewart is offering words of support for Dave Chappelle amid the controversy over the comedian's jokes mocking the transgender community in his latest Netflix special, saying his "intention is never hurtful."

Calling his longtime friend "good" and "decent," the Apple TV host told TMZ on Thursday of Chappelle, "I love that dude as a person."

"He's one of my favorite people on the planet," Stewart said.

Chappelle and Netflix have been under fire since the premiere earlier this month of the comic’s special, “The Closer.”

In his stand-up routine, the 48-year-old entertainer repeatedly mocked transgender people and defended J.K. Rowling from critics who have called the “Harry Potter” author transphobic. Using crude terms to refer to a transgender person’s anatomy, Chappelle told the audience, "Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact."

Some Netflix employees staged a widely publicized walkout on Wednesday in protest of Chappelle’s comments.

TMZ reported Thursday that Chappelle was leaving the door open to a discussion with members of the transgender community. In a statement to TMZ, the Emmy Award winner's representative repeated a line from Chappelle's special, saying, "Dave stands by his art: No more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together."

"The streets are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I’m sure the communities will come together," the rep said.

In his brief interview with TMZ, Stewart said, "If this spurs a conversation where people get more on the same page in terms of understanding, that'd be great."

"But I know his intention is never hurtful," said the former "Daily Show" host of Chappelle. "He's just not that kind of person."