Top Halloween Beauty Nail, Fragrance Trends

By James Manso
 5 days ago
After seeing strong growth in search volume in 2021, consumer interest in nail art is carrying into Halloween.

Data from Spate places nail art the top for Halloween beauty and wellness searches, when ranked by growth. “Nails are the top term searched alongside the Halloween category, when ranked by average monthly search volume,” said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate . “The nail category overall is experiencing strong growth this year, so this will likely be a main area of focus for consumers embracing holiday beauty trends.”

Also among the searches are an unlikely contender: interest in Halloween fragrances are spiking. “Searches for Halloween perfumes and colognes do not include specific brands,” Horwitz said, noting that home fragrance is also trending. “For Halloween candles, consumers are specifically searching for Yankee Halloween candles, Bath & Body Works Halloween candles, and Halloween-scented candles.”

Although the search volume for Halloween beauty trends is down overall when compared to 2019, they have risen from last year, Horwitz added.

Here, see the top beauty trends searched with the term “Halloween,” ranked by percent growth.

  1. Fake Halloween nails, +62.2 percent
  2. Halloween pedicure, +46.0 percent
  3. Halloween Press-on Nails, +43.9 percent
  4. Halloween acrylic nail, +42.2 percent
  5. Halloween man cologne, +34.8 percent
  6. Cat-eye makeup Halloween, +31.6 percent
  7. Halloween eyeshadow, +26.0 percent
  8. Halloween candles, +21.8 percent
  9. Halloween perfume, +16.5 percent

