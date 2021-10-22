CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Snap Shares Are Tumbling Today

By Adam Eckert
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is trading significantly lower Friday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Snap reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 8 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion,...

