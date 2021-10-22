CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops damp FP2, Quartararo 16th

By Lewis Duncan
Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain from FP1 had disappeared but the track remained damp for the start of the second 45-minute session of the Misano weekend. With conditions better than they were, improvements on the combined standings came in quickly, with Ducati’s Jack Miller setting the most significant time in the opening stages of...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Quartararo eyes MotoGP title as Rossi waves goodbye to Misano

Fabio Quartararo is within touching distance of his first MotoGP world title at Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix which will host Valentino Rossi's final farewell to his adoring Italian fans. Yamaha rider Quartararo, 22, is 52 points ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia who sits second in the championship standings with three races left in the 2021 season heading into the race at Misano on Italy's Adriatic coast. With 25 points the maximum available Quartararo will become the first ever French MotoGP winner if he finishes ahead of home hope Bagnaia, who is hunting his own debut triumph at the age of 24. Quartararo should be in confident mood after his impressive second place behind Marc Marquez at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas last time out, which set up his bid to claim the title this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johann Zarco
Person
Luca Marini
Person
Francesco Bagnaia
Person
Valentino Rossi
Person
Lorenzo Savadori
Person
Enea Bastianini
Person
Pramac
Person
Franco Morbidelli
firstsportz.com

“Shaq Wins US Grand Prix”: Netizens React After Former La Lakers Star Takes Center Stage At Podium At COTA

Netizens react to NBA legend Shaq O’Neal aka Shaq on “winning” the US Grand Prix as he was among the many celebrities present at the Circuit Of America. After witnessing an edge-of-the-seat encounter between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton which went down to the very last turn of the last lap, the point difference between the two drivers now stands at 12 points. With Sergio Perez on the podium as well, this was Red Bull’s 200th podium in F1, they now trail by just 23 points in the Constructors’ standings.
NBA
RideApart

MV Agusta To Unveil Superveloce Ago At Emilia Romagna MotoGP

MV Agusta loves itself some special editions, and that love certainly hasn’t let up in 2021. Hot on the heels of the Brutale 1000 Nürburgring (which, quite frankly, we’re still not over because JUST LOOK AT IT) comes a new announcement. Remember a little bike called the Superveloce? Just kidding, how could you forget it?
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damp#Ducati#Australian#Aprilia#Ktm#Honda#Lcr
Motorsport.com

Quartararo: Yamaha "made big steps" in wet Misano MotoGP practice

The championship leader can secure the title this weekend at Misano should he outscore Francesco Bagnaia by at least three points on Sunday. Typically, this year Quartararo has struggled in wet conditions and once again appeared unstuck in Friday's running at Misano having ended both sessions 18th and 16th. The...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Quartararo must approach Misano MotoGP match point 'like season start'

Quartararo comes into this weekend's Misano race 52 points clear of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and simply needs to ensure his lead stays at 50 points should Bagnaia fail to win the Emilia Romagna GP to claim the 2021 title. Already admitting back at Austin that he didn't need to obsess...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

No talk over Ducati MotoGP team orders yet – Miller

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo comes into this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano with his first match point in the 2021 title race, as he leads Bagnaia by 52 points. Should Quartararo win on Sunday it will be game over for Bagnaia, but the Ducati rider – who won at Misano in the San Marino GP last month – does have realistic options to keep the title battle rolling to the Algarve GP in November.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Bagnaia: Quartararo struggles won't affect Misano MotoGP race tactics

Should Quartararo outscore Bagnaia by at least three points on Sunday at Misano, the Yamaha rider will be crowned the 2021 MotoGP world champion. But he registered his worst-ever qualifying result in MotoGP, 15th, following a lap cancellation in Q1 for a yellow flag infringement, while Bagnaia sailed through Q1 before snatching a fourth-successive pole.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

US GP: Verstappen holds off Hamilton to win in Austin

Red Bull had to use an undercut strategy to get Verstappen back in front, which meant Mercedes later left Hamilton out longer to set up an attempt at sealing a last-gasp victory. At the start, Verstappen and Hamilton launched in unison but the Mercedes accelerated much better and the pair...
MOTORSPORTS
suzuki-racing.com

DRAMA-FILLED EMILIA-ROMAGNA RACE SEES RINS TAKE SIXTH

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli put on its usual thrilling pre-race display and the atmosphere was electric for the 27 lap Emilia-Romagna GP and round 16. Despite a tough day for Suzuki, a dramatic race unfolded, resulting in a brand new champion in the form of Fabio Quartararo. Alex Rins...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Quartararo was “unconsciously not risking” in Misano MotoGP qualifying

Quartararo had to go through Q1 for just the second time in his MotoGP career on Saturday at Misano after failing to get into the top 10 at the end of a damp FP3. Beginning his final flying lap in Q1 13th, Quartararo could do no better than that position – but was demoted to 15th owing to a yellow flag infringement on that tour.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Quartararo says Mugello win "key" to 2021 MotoGP title tilt

Yamaha rider Quartararo won the 2021 title on Sunday in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after championship rival and long-time race leader Francesco Bagnaia crashed on lap 23/27. Though Quartararo had to work his way from a career-worst 15th on the grid and was ultimately mugged for the podium by...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 United States GP: Perez tops FP2, traffic leaves Verstappen eighth

Hamilton’s 1m34.842s would have edged him ahead of Perez by 0.104s, but going beyond the accepted track limits at the penultimate corner on a qualifying simulation run mid-way through the second 60-minute session cost the world champion the top spot and left the Red Bull heading the times with a 1m34.946s.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Emilia Romagna Moto2: Lowes wins, Fernandez crashes out

Ajo KTM rider Fernandez trailed teammate Gardner by nine points coming into Sunday’s Misano race, and was on course to take the championship lead when he crashed out of the lead on lap 15. Poleman Sam Lowes took the lead of the race at the start from Aspar’s Aron Canet...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP race was "win or gravel"

Bagnaia trailed Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo by 52 points coming into this weekend's Misano race and only needed to be outscored by three for the championship to go to Quartararo. The Ducati rider led for the first 22 of 27 laps on Sunday from pole and was on course to keep...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy