Mushroom has recently gained immense popularity as a sustainable and economical material for building almost everything – from housing structures to even lamps! Or more specifically, the vegetative part of mushroom called ‘Mycelium‘ has. It is the thread-like main body of a fungus–of certain mushroom-producing fungi on agricultural wastes, and it’s vegan as well! Biodegradable and low-cost this delightful material can be used to design and produce a whole range of objects! And, we’ve curated a whole collection of these sustainable designs to convert you into ‘Team Mushroom’ for good. From a sustainable DIY helmet built from mushrooms to a mycelium-based grill design – these intriguing designs will have you wondering about the curious world of mushrooms. Can you envision a future where all your everyday objects are built from mushrooms? Can mushrooms have a purpose beyond simply jazzing up your stir fry? I think so.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO