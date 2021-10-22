Riiid and BasicFirst Learning Sign Partnership for Delivery of Personalized AI-powered Learning Solutions in India

This year, Women of Power Tech is designed to empower attendees to innovate and execute in the post-pandemic workforce. Attendees will gain insights where the industry opportunities are now, including fintech, data, and cybersecurity. Plus, sessions will tackle the tough questions about Black women's lack of representation in the industry and the disparities in access to VC funding for Black female founders, with a solution-oriented focus. And it wouldn't be a Women of Power event without the candid conversation from inspiring women, sharing their keys on how they found success and their strategic advice for how attendees can too. Participants will virtually connect with some of today's most successful business influencers and gain direct access to major corporations eager to recruit ambitious women of color for high-level opportunities in their organizations.

