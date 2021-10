REVIEW – This past June we moved into a new house with a little over 1800 square feet of tile. I hate housework. I would rather be outside working in the yard any day before dusting or cleaning the inside of the house. With that much tile, vacuuming and mopping is a real chore. I have a steamer mop, but that amount of floor space requires me to rinse and lean the mop head about 10 times easily. Plus being a new construction we constantly have dust and dirt on the floor. The Tineco Floor One S5 Series Vacuum and Mop promises to both mop and vacuum at the same time. Let’s see if it is a time saver and does a good job or not.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO