Integrators across the Northeast have been waiting to see each other — and their key suppliers — face to face for nearly two years. Well, the wait is officially over as New England rep firm Strateres held its first-ever Dealer Development Expo, attracting 175 integrators from across the region for two days of training. The event was held at the Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa in Groton, Conn., and drew dealers up from New York and down from as far as Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

GROTON, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO