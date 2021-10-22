CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Gentex Q3 Profit Misses Estimates; Cuts Outlook

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 4 days ago

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corporation (GNTX) said the effects of the electronic component shortages worsened during its third quarter. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, global light vehicle production in its primary regions of Europe, North America, Japan/Korea and China decreased 23% compared to prior year quarter. Net income declined year-on-year primarily due to...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why This Dividend King Is Set to Soar

The process automation industry is set to ramp up spending. A recent deal is adding growth where it matters. The stock trades at an attractive valuation. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has raised its dividend annually over the last 65 years, and there's probably a lot more to come. The company will release its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Nov. 3. There's a lot to look forward to from the report and from the company in 2022 as well. Here are three reasons the stock is attractive for investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS
Street.Com

General Electric Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Outlook Boost

General Electric Co (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, and lifted its full-year profit outlook, but narrowed its industrial cash flow forecast amid what it called a "challenging operating environment" and "global supply chain disruptions". GE said the biggest supply chain hit...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Paccar Inc. Reveals Decline In Q3 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year. The company's earnings came in at $377.7 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $385.5 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentex Corporation#Net Sales#Thomson Reuters#Gntx
Business Insider

Ecolab Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Sales Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Ecolab (ECL) said its third quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were up 20% from last year. The company said the strong increase reflects the accelerated pricing and volume growth that more than offset significantly higher delivered product costs, and a lower than estimated unfavorable impact from Hurricane Ida of $0.03 per share. Reported sales from continuing operations were up 10%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Sherwin-Williams Co Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year. The company's earnings came in at $502.2 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $705.8 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Corning Stock Falls As Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Expects Q4 Profit To Decline Sequentially

Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW) reported third-quarter FY21 core sales growth of 21% year-on-year to $3.639 billion, marginally above the consensus of $3.63 billion. Display Technologies sales grew 16% Y/Y to $956 million. Optical Communications sales rose 24% Y/Y to $1.13 billion as 5G, broadband, and cloud computing continue to drive growth across the segment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Centene tops Q3 estimates and offers upbeat guidance

Centene Corp. beat estimates for the third quarter and offered above-consensus guidance on Tuesday, . The St. Louis-based company posted net income of $584 million, or 99 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $568 million, or 97 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.26, ahead of the $1.24 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $32.4 billion from $29.1 billion, also ahead of the $31.6 billion FactSet consensus. Total operating expenses came to $31.9 billion, up from $28.2 billion a year ago. The company said its managed care membership rose 5% to 26.5 million. Its health benefits ratio climbed to 88.1% from 86.4% a year ago. The company is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.05 to $5.15 and revenue of $125.2 billion to $126.4 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.11 and $124.8 billion. Shares were down 3.3% premarket but have gained 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Eli Lilly & Co. net income falls 8%, but adjusted profit rises

Eli Lilly & Co. said Tuesday its third-quarter net income fell 8% to $1.11 billion, or $1.22 a share, from $1.21 billion, or $1.33 a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income increased to $1.94 a share from $1.41 a share. Revenue increased to $6.773 billion from $5.74 billion. Analysts expected the drug maker to earn $1.96 a share on revenue of $6.639 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Citing increased revenue from products related to the battle against COVID-19, Eli Lilly increased its 2021 profit target to $7.95 to $8.05 a share, from its earlier view of $7.95 to $8.05 a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $7.90 a share. Shares of Eli Lilly rose 2.2% in pre-market trades. The company's stock is up 45% this year compared to an increase of 21.6% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Polaris Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Cuts Full Year Guidance On Supply Chain Constraints

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) said its third quarter adjusted net income declined from a year ago. Gross profit margin, reported and adjusted, was 23.8% and 23.9%, down 359 and 362 basis points over the prior year, respectively. The company said the decline was primarily due to increased input costs including logistics, labor and commodity prices, and supply chain constraints. Total company sales were flat for the quarter due to component shortages. North American retail sales were down 24% driven by the lack of product availability due to supply chain constraints.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Xerox Q3 Profit Tops View, But Revenues Miss; Cuts FY Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Workplace technology company Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company was $90 million or $0.48 per share compared to $90 million or $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income was $90 million or $0.48 per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

CoStar Group, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $64.30 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $58.19 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $202.1 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $164.6 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Fortune Brands...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Essex Property Trust, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year. The company's bottom line came in at $118.39 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $73.66 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Alphabet Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year. The company's profit totaled $18.94 billion, or $27.99 per share. This compares with $11.25 billion, or $16.40 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $23.48 per share,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Q3 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year. The company's profit came in at $247.05 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $136.53 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Capital One Financial Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year. The company's earnings totaled $2.99 billion, or $6.78 per share. This compares with $2.32 billion, or $5.06 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Waste Management Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year. The company's profit came in at $538 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $390 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Waste Management...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Post-it maker 3M's shares jump 2% premarket after earnings beat

3M Co. shares rose 2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the maker of Post-It notes and diversified industrial company beat estimates for the third quarter. The St. Paul, Minn.-based company posted net income of $1.434 billion, or $2.45 a share, for the quarter, compared with $577.8 million, or $2.45 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $8.942 billion from $8.350 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.21 and sales of $8.655 billion. "Overall, end-market demand remained strong, and we navigated supply chain disruptions by maintaining a relentless focus on serving and innovating for our customers," CEO Mike Roman said in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year EPS of $9.70 to $9.90, compared with prior guidance of $9.70 to $10.10. It expects full-year sales to grow 9% to 10% compared with prior guidance of 7% to 10%. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $9.79 and sales of $35.1 billion, implying growth of 9%. Shares have gained 4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.6%.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Alphabet Q3 Results Trounce Street View

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), the parent company of Google, Tuesday reported its third-quarter results, with both profit and revenues trumping Wall Street estimates, reflecting increased ad spending and cloud revenues. Alphabet reported third-quarter profit of $18.94 billion or $27.99 per share, a jump from last year's profit of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy