IPC Names Doug Gilstrap as Chairman of its Board of Directors

 4 days ago

As an expert in IT and Telecom related infrastructure for both enterprise and service-provider markets, Gilstrap is expected to contribute extensive, global perspective as IPC's new Chairman. He also possesses a deep breadth of experience working with companies in the business services and FinTech industries. "Doug's expertise will be...

Comments / 0

