IPC Names Doug Gilstrap as Chairman of its Board of Directors

Dr. Clark has served as a principal of Abraham Clark Consulting, LLC, a consulting firm, since November 2011 and consults on nutrition and health policy, regulatory affairs and leadership development. Dr. Clark is also an adjunct professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at Michigan State University, where she has served in such position since January 2012. She previously served as Senior Vice President, Global Policy and External Affairs of Kellogg Company, a food manufacturing company, and was the Chief Sustainability Officer until she retired in 2011. She was a member of the Global Executive Management Team and had an accomplished career spanning nearly 35 years in the food industry. At Kellogg Company, she was responsible for the development and implementation of health, nutrition and regulatory science initiatives globally to ensure consistency in approach and implementation. In addition, she also led global corporate communications, public affairs, philanthropy and several administrative functions. Dr. Clark is currently a member of the board of directors of Wells Fargo & Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. She also serves as a trustee of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO