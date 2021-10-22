CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Korean Digital New Deal Guides the Visually Impaired

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 4 days ago

At a bus stop, a visually impaired person takes a picture of an approaching vehicle on his mobile phone. The image is then transmitted to a mobile application, which gives him the car's information in an instant. The application alerts him if the vehicle is a bus. The tool then displays...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
Andre Oentoro

Digital Adoption Platform: An End-To-End Guide

Covid-19 pandemic made C-suite executives innovate and re-think their Digital Transformation strategies. Technology is continuously evolving and leveraging digital assets has become vital for Enterprises. When it comes to digital tools, adoption plays a vital role. If any Enterprise in today’s world isn’t able to adopt the latest technology, then it is not competitive anymore.
TECHNOLOGY
calmsage.com

Guide Me: How To Set Digital Boundaries For Yourself

There is no denying we are all a little dependent on our smartphones! Interestingly, the relationship with our social media is a love/hate one. Especially, in current times when most of us rely on our digital devices, it is important to maintain a healthy relationship with our time spent digitally, with our digital devices.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
lifewire.com

New High Tech Innovations Could Aid Visually Impaired

A new robot cane could help those with visual impairments find their way around. The design for the smart cane weighs only 3 pounds, can be built at home from off-the-shelf parts and free, open-source software, and costs $400. It’s part of a growing number of tech solutions aimed at...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Application#Tech Company#Korean Digital New Deal#Flowy
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE! Mini LED Matrix Audio Visualizer @BlitzCityDIY @PaintYourDragon @ecken

In this project, you’ll learn how to build an audio reactive LED matrix using the 13×9 IS31FL3741 LED matrix and Feather Sense nRF52840 board with CircuitPython. The Feather Sense nRF52840 features a built-in PDM MEMs microphone for audio input. Audio is sampled via the onboard PDM microphone. The sampled data is then visualized with color.
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

This $400 Cane Uses Autonomous Vehicle Tech to Help Guide The Visually Impaired

The standard white cane is an essential aid for getting out and about for many visually impaired people, but to date, it hasn't offered much in the way of affordable modern updates – which is something that a group of researchers wants to change. Borrowing technology designed for autonomous vehicles, the team has come up with a self-navigating smart cane that can identify obstacles in the surrounding environment, and nudge the user safely away from them. In tests, the smart, augmented cane increased walking speed for visually impaired volunteers by 18 percent. For the 250 million people with sight difficulties worldwide, this...
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Rakuten orchestrates Korean deal for Symphony

Rakuten Mobile plans to add a string to the bow of its Symphony venture with the acquisition of yet another technology specialist that will also furnish it with a research and development presence in South Korea. The Japanese mobile operator announced it has agreed to acquire Estmob, the South Korean...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Mastercard introduces accessible card design for visually impaired

Mastercard has delivered a new design standard using a series of notches on the side of the card to help visually impaired people distinguish between a credit, debit or prepaid card. As more cards move to flat designs without embossed name and numbers, Mastercard's Touch Card provides an effective way...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Sourcing Journal

How 3D and Augmented Reality are Changing the Home Industry

Just a few years ago, the concepts of augmented reality and 3D felt very futuristic and foreign for many in the home industry. But as the ecommerce channel has exploded, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, these digital tools have become more important for home goods companies looking to compete in a crowded marketplace. At the recent High Point Market, the team behind Seek—a platform that helps companies like Nestle, Kravet, Baker Furniture, and RC Willey turn their digital product photos into 3D and augmented reality images—explained how these technologies are helping home goods companies streamline business. “3D and AR are...
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

Verizon Partners With Amazon Low-Orbit Satellites to Bridge Rural Digital Divide

Verizon is teaming with Amazon's Project Kuiper low-orbit satellites to help improve communications and internet connectivity. Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer for Verizon Business, joined Cheddar to talk about the relationship with Amazon and what customers can expect from the strategic partnership. He noted that the 5G expansion via the satellite network will benefit rural communities where internet and wireless access remains difficult.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Roland DG Launches D-BRIDGE Digitalization Support Website. Packed with Tips for Introducing Digital Technology

With a vision of 'transforming your imagination into reality' and mission of 'bringing new opportunities to society through digital technology,' Roland DG has been supporting the digitalization of various markets by providing compact and easy-to-use digital devices and solutions for many years, according to Tony Miller, President, Global Sales and Marketing Division.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Visualizing Audio as a Spectrogram in Python

A guide for leveraging the power of Python’s SciPy and Matplotlib to create audio spectrograms. We often think of audio data as just data we interpret and process through our auditory system, but that doesn’t have to be the only way that we analyze and interpret audio signals. One such way we can instead understand audio data is through visual representations of the noises we hear. These visual representations are most commonly represented in a waveform plot where we visualize sound pressure in relation to time.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
WKBN

Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

A U.S. government official briefed on the issue who insisted on anonymity to discuss the government’s response noted that “the activities described were unsophisticated password spray and phishing, run-of-the mill operations for the purpose of surveillance that we already know are attempted every day by Russia and other foreign governments.”
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
MedicalXpress

Cartography of the visual cortex: Charting a new course for the organization of visual space

Requiring a discerning eye, mathematical precision, and keen sense of aesthetics, map making is a unique application of both art and science. Though the scale may differ, neuroscientists who study vision are like cartographers of the brain, investigating and mapping how our brain represents and makes sense of what we see in the world. The visual cortex, a specialized region responsible for visual processing, contains intricate neural circuits that evaluate information arriving from our eyes and preferentially respond to distinguishing visual features such as color, edges, motion, and location in visual space. Despite the sheer complexity of this information, our brains do a remarkable job of efficiently organizing neurons together, helping us to better understand our visual landscapes.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

Second Annual Women Of Power Tech Virtual Experience To Engage Top Black Women Leaders In The Tech Industry

This year, Women of Power Tech is designed to empower attendees to innovate and execute in the post-pandemic workforce. Attendees will gain insights where the industry opportunities are now, including fintech, data, and cybersecurity. Plus, sessions will tackle the tough questions about Black women's lack of representation in the industry and the disparities in access to VC funding for Black female founders, with a solution-oriented focus. And it wouldn't be a Women of Power event without the candid conversation from inspiring women, sharing their keys on how they found success and their strategic advice for how attendees can too. Participants will virtually connect with some of today's most successful business influencers and gain direct access to major corporations eager to recruit ambitious women of color for high-level opportunities in their organizations.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Standard Chartered Partners with Kredivo to Offer Loans to the Mass Market Segment via Digital Channels

Customers can enjoy a fully digital onboarding and credit application process, with no face-to-face verification requirement, made possible through Kredivo's extensive coverage of retailers and AI-driven credit scoring capabilities, as well as Standard Chartered's retail banking expertise as one of the oldest banks in Indonesia with more than 150 years' presence in Indonesia.
RETAIL
Business Insider

HiberCell and Strasbourg Institute for Precision Medicine Publish Machine Learning Data and Approach on Causal Biology of Severe COVID-19

Focused on the underlying biology of COVID-19 in the absence of confounding factors that include age and underlying health issues, the study studied a subgroup of COVID-19 patients that presented with no underlying medical condition and were younger than 50 years of age. The aim of the study was to define biological networks responsible for severe and often deadly ARDS in COVID-19 patients. Mapping and ranking the putative interactions between a network of 600 genes in these patients showed that abnormal ADAM9 expression was a key causal driver of COVID-induced ARDS.
CANCER
Business Insider

Abcam completes $340m strategic acquisition and expands kit capacity and capability

Across the life sciences sector, the events of the last 18 months have amplified the need for efficient workflows and robust data generation, to enable the faster delivery of positive outcomes for science and health. Widespread access to high-performance, reproducible, off-the-shelf assays and kits has become invaluable to enable the biopharma industry and academia to achieve meaningful advances at pace. To further support the growing demand of the sector and to strengthen its position in the assay market, Abcam today announces two significant developments, accelerating the execution of its strategic growth plan.
EUGENE, OR
Business Insider

'Squid Game' keyword searches are reportedly yielding no results on major e-commerce platforms in China

"Squid Game" keyword searches on major online shopping platforms in China are yielding no results, the South China Morning Post reported Tuesday. Major Chinese e-commerce platforms Alibaba, Pinduoduo, and JD.com apparently banned the keyword search for "Squid Game" related products in China, as checked online by the Post. Online toy merchants have devised a workaround for the ban by using alternative keywords such as "squid mask," "Halloween costume," and "Korea,"
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy