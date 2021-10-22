CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond Meat Trims Q3 Net Revenues Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) announced Friday that it is reducing its third quarter net revenues outlook, now projecting net revenues of about $106 million, compared to the prior guidance range of $120...

The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
Business Insider

Raytheon Technologies Boosts FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2021, while maintaining annual revenue guidance within the prior forecast range. For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.10 - $4.20 per share on sales of about $64.5 billion.
Business Insider

Waste Management Boost FY21 Revenue Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, environmental solutions company Waste Management, Inc. (WM) raised its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021. For fiscal 2021, the company raised its revenue growth guidance to a range of 17.0 to 17.5 percent from the prior forecast...
Business Insider

Essex Property Trust, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year. The company's bottom line came in at $118.39 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $73.66 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding...
Business Insider

United Bankshares Q3 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) reported on Tuesday that net income for the third quarter increased to $92.2 million or $0.71 per share from $103.8 million or $0.80 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net interest income for the quarter decreased 2 percent from the year-ago quarter to $181.6...
Business Insider

Lilly Lifts FY21 Adj. EPS, Revenue View Above Market - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting weak earnings and higher revenues in its third quarter, drug maker Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) on Tuesday trimmed its fiscal 2021 earnings view on a reported basis, while raised adjusted earnings and revenue forecast above market estimates. In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Lilly shares...
Street.Com

Beyond Meat Stock Off; Credit Suisse Cuts Market-Share Outlook

Beyond (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report Meat shares fell Tuesday after Credit Suisse downgraded the plant-based meat company to underperform from neutral and slashed its price target to $75 from $123. Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow was disappointed by Beyond Meat’s sales forecast last week. “The revenue miss...
MarketWatch

Eli Lilly & Co. net income falls 8%, but adjusted profit rises

Eli Lilly & Co. said Tuesday its third-quarter net income fell 8% to $1.11 billion, or $1.22 a share, from $1.21 billion, or $1.33 a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income increased to $1.94 a share from $1.41 a share. Revenue increased to $6.773 billion from $5.74 billion. Analysts expected the drug maker to earn $1.96 a share on revenue of $6.639 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Citing increased revenue from products related to the battle against COVID-19, Eli Lilly increased its 2021 profit target to $7.95 to $8.05 a share, from its earlier view of $7.95 to $8.05 a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $7.90 a share. Shares of Eli Lilly rose 2.2% in pre-market trades. The company's stock is up 45% this year compared to an increase of 21.6% by the S&P 500.
Business Insider

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $202.1 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $164.6 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Fortune Brands...
Business Insider

CoStar Group, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $64.30 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $58.19 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, CoStar Group, Inc. reported adjusted...
Business Insider

3M Narrows FY21 Outlook Range - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, 3M Co. (MMM) narrowed its earnings, sales and organic local-currency sales growth outlook range for the full-year 2021, to reflect year-to-date results and reflect the current global supply chain disruptions. For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings...
Business Insider

Capital One Financial Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year. The company's earnings totaled $2.99 billion, or $6.78 per share. This compares with $2.32 billion, or $5.06 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted...
Business Insider

Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands' Stock Plunges As It Misses On Q3 2021 Revenue, Lowers Its 2021 Outlook

Zig-Zag rolling papers producer, Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), reported its financial results on Tuesday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, the company announced that its net sales increased 5.5% year over year to $109.9 million, missing estimates by $3.03 million, according to Seeking Alpha.
Business Insider

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Q3 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year. The company's profit came in at $247.05 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $136.53 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company...
Benzinga

3M Q3 Earnings Top Street View, Trims FY21 EPS Outlook

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) reported third-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 7.1% year-over-year to $8.94 billion, +6.3% on an Organic local-currency basis, beating the consensus of $8.67 billion. Sales by segments: Safety and Industrial $3.2 billion (+7.2% Y/Y), Transportation and Electronics $2.5 billion (+5.8% Y/Y), Health Care $2.2 billion (+4.1%...
Business Insider

Microsoft Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $20.51 billion, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $13.89 billion, or $1.82 per share, in last year's first quarter. Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $17.21...
Business Insider

Credit Suisse Downgrades Beyond Meat, Sees 'Deeper Problems That Won't Be Quick To Fix'

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) reported third-quarter revenues below its guidance. The revenue miss “reinforces our view” that the company is reaching market saturation earlier than was previously anticipated and may miss its internal growth targets, according to Credit Suisse. The Beyond Meat Analyst: Robert Moskow downgraded Beyond Meat from Neutral...
