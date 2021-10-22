7201 Topaz Ct SW Lakewood, WA 98498

A Wooded oasis on the protected Ponce de Leon Creek,this single story open floor plan home provides a haven just min from Lakewood Town Center & I-5.Upon entering,you're greeted with brazilian cherry hardwoods,custom ceiling treatment,lovely fireplace,floor to ceiling windows, and access to both refinished decks. From the beautifully updated kitchen w/ slab granite & custom hand crafted cabinetry you have access to the first deck to enjoy the autumn scenery and wildlife. Impressive primary bed features french doors, slider to the second deck,2 walk in closets & updated ensuite.Skylights,built-ins,new top of the line AC,new hot H2o tank &more.Extra spacious 2 car garage.Enjoy a toasty outdoor fire by the creek and relaxion.Welcome Home.
Comments / 0