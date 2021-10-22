7201 Topaz Ct SW Lakewood, WA 98498

WELCOME HOME! This gorgeous 2,700+ sq ft estate located on the Union River has 3 BD & 2.5 BA w/2 additional bonus rooms that could easily be your 4th/5th bedroom, or a den/office. Conveniently located to shopping, schools, restaurants and more. From the minute you enter the tree lined driveway, you feel right at home. The main floor has an open layout perfect for entertaining and the 2nd floor has a split layout w/ Master bedroom and Master bath on one side and the additional 2 bedrooms with full bath and bonus room on the other side of the home. With 1.2 acres of property you have garden spaces, a large yard, expansive deck & mature landscaping. This property is one of a kind, you won't want to miss it!

