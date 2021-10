BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders continue to hold Gov. Larry Hogan in a favorable light. According to the latest Goucher Poll, 68% of residents approve of the job Hogan is doing as governor, with 59% saying the state is heading in the right direction. Of the 700 Marylanders surveyed, 22% said they disapproved of the Republican governor’s performance and 7% said they did not know. Hogan’s approval rating has remained pretty consistent over the last several years, despite Maryland being a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by roughly 2 to 1. In October 2020, 71% of respondents gave Hogan a favorable review, and in...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO