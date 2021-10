Halloween 2021 happens to fall on a Sunday. If it were any other week, Sunday would be the day for everyone to wind down and prepare for the work and school week ahead. This may explain why some people might be planning to forego the fright fests and spooky parties this All Hallows’ Eve in exchange for scare-a-thon movie nights with family and friends. What’s better than firing up the popcorn, curling up on the couch, and searching through a streaming app to find scary movies that will make anyone shudder? You can sign me up right now.

