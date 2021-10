COLLEGE PARK, MD. – No. 9 Rutgers women's soccer cruised to its eighth straight victory with a 5-2 win at Maryland on Thursday night. The Scarlet Knights improved to an overall mark of 12-2 and a Big Ten record of 7-0. "Before every game, we sign a white board that says 28 strong, and we stayed true to that today. Every player went out and gave everything they had. It's amazing that we were able to find the back of the net five times today," said sophomore forward Allison Lowrey.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO