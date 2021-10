With COVID-19 vaccines expected to be available for younger children next month, Gov. Tom Wolf said it could be a key step in lifting the statewide mask order on schools. Wolf said on Tuesday with the manufacturer of the Pfizer vaccine pursuing emergency authorization to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 against the coronavirus and the maker of the Moderna vaccine not far behind, he will soon revisit that order.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO