When we think of FromSoftware’s Bloodborne, one of two thoughts comes to mind. One is “Wow, what an amazing game!” and the second is “They should really port that to PC or PlayStation 5 with performance enhancements.” Instead of the latter, what if you went the hard opposite and released the game on old hardware? Bloodborne PSX, an in-development demake the 2015 game in the style of a PlayStation 1 title, is just that, and it looks more enticing than you’d think.

