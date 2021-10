MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It could be the final piece of the puzzle to putting COVID behind us. As soon as next week, South Florida kids ages 5 to 11 may be able to get a child-size dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. An FDA advisory committee will meet Tuesday to consider emergency use for the vaccine. Hollywood mom Ariel Segall said she’s ready to get her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son vaccinated. “I trust the science” she said. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami is gearing up to distribute the vaccine. “We are hoping for more direct information from the federal government,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr....

