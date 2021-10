When you start a job in at a newspaper, you start at the bottom. As an intern at the Washington Post, that meant I was dropped right into Obituaries, where a sour-faced editor who obviously would rather be writing at the New York Times carved a bloody streak of red pen across every story I filed. It was a strange feeling, to start working at one of the biggest national newspapers to have its fingers on the pulse of America, and to be writing about dead people. When I asked my editor why that was, why Obits was where we had to pay our dues, he replied that by writing obituaries, it's where you learn to really write about people. The things they did, the things they loved, the people they left behind. An obituary was a chance to take a name and turn it into a story.

