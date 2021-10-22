Dayton Mayor, Commission hopefuls to gather at candidate forum

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Voters in Dayton will have an opportunity to meet Mayoral and Commission candidates this Sunday.

Linden Avenue Baptist Church is hosting a Candidates Forum this Sunday, Oct. 24 from 3:30-5 pm at the church, located at 101 Linden Ave.

All Dayton Mayoral and Commission candidates have been invited and will have the opportunity to share their ideas and why they are the best candidate for Daytonians.

