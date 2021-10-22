CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Mayor, Commission hopefuls to gather at candidate forum

By Paul Rodzinka
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Voters in Dayton will have an opportunity to meet Mayoral and Commission candidates this Sunday.

Linden Avenue Baptist Church is hosting a Candidates Forum this Sunday, Oct. 24 from 3:30-5 pm at the church, located at 101 Linden Ave.

All Dayton Mayoral and Commission candidates have been invited and will have the opportunity to share their ideas and why they are the best candidate for Daytonians.

WDTN.com is also Working for You by compiling candidate information ahead of November’s Election Day. You can find that information here .

WDTN

WDTN

