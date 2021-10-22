Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died in Rowan County Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed.

The incident happened on North Enochville Avenue near Earle Street northwest of Kannapolis. First responders on scene confirmed to FOX 46 that a woman had been killed.

Officials said the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

