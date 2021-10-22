CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Photos: Lego unveils largest Lego Ideas set ever with 3,955-piece ‘Home Alone’ home recreation

By Nexstar Media Wire, Taylor Delandro
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMvUZ_0cZN61us00

(NewsNation Now) — Just in time for the holidays, Lego announced a set recreation based on the classic Christmas movie “Home Alone.”

In addition to the detailed recreation for the McCallister house, the set includes a LEGO minifigure version of the “Home Alone” icon, Kevin McCallister, plus four other minifigure characters from the movie.

For a full dose of nostalgia, the set is a true replica of the home where Kevin was left alone to fend off the bumbling burglars Harry and Marv.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOc8p_0cZN61us00
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZRlC_0cZN61us00
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HPMr_0cZN61us00
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXwVb_0cZN61us00
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFPpH_0cZN61us00
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTzx5_0cZN61us00
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TV2xF_0cZN61us00
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwExc_0cZN61us00
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7BSZ_0cZN61us00
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4fG2_0cZN61us00
    Courtesy: LEGO

The set includes several distinct rooms across the ground floor, first floor, attic, kitchen and basement. Other features include the robber’s van and a treehouse with a zipline. The set is full of Easter eggs from the 1990s film. It’s also the largest-ever LEGO Ideas set, at an impressive 3,955 pieces.

The set was designed by Lego fan, Alex Storozhuk , from Ukraine, via the Lego Ideas platform.

The Lego Ideas Home Alone set will be available at lego.com/home-alone and Lego stores on Nov. 1 for $249.99. The age range, like all “adult” sets, is set at “18+,” but the building complexity may be fine for a much younger individual.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
goodshomedesign.com

People Are Making Ghosts Out of Chicken Wire For Halloween and They All Look So Real

Halloween is just around the corner, and even though the pandemics might prevent people from trick or treating this year, it does not mean that decorating your house needs to be postponed too. If you want to scare your neighbors or simply bring a bit of the Halloween spirit in your yard, you can make these amazing ghost shapes out of chicken wire.
LIFESTYLE
mymodernmet.com

9,090-Piece Titanic Set Is the Largest LEGO Model Ever Released

In 2020, we introduced you to the 9,036-piece Roman Colosseum LEGO model, the toy brand’s largest set at the time. However, LEGO is soon to launch an even bigger model—a gigantic 9,090-piece set that allows you to build your own replica of the Titanic. The 1:200 scale LEGO ship measures over 53 inches (135 cm) long when fully assembled, and features tons of authentic details, inside and out.
LIFESTYLE
thrillgeek.com

LEGO Home Alone Set to be released

LEGO has officially announced the next LEGO Ideas set will be based on Home Alone! Available on November 1, the set will have 3,957 pieces and will retail for $249.99. The set was designed by Alex Storozhuk and is the largest LEGO Ideas set to be produced. The Home Alone McCallister House includes Minifigures of Kevin, Kate, Harry, Marv, and Marley.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Ideas#Lego Minifigure#Christmas#Home Alone#Newsnation#Lego Com Home Alone
GeekyGadgets

LEGO Home Alone set arrives November 1st 2021 for $250

Home Alone fans are sure to be pleased to know that LEGO has unveiled a new monster of a LEGO kit inspired by the Home Alone movie that premiered back in 1990 and starred Macaulay Culkin. The new LEGO Home Alone set comprises 3,955 pieces and comes complete with five LEGO mini figures, allowing you to re-enact the events as they unfold and make up alternative stories using the kit.
SHOPPING
WMUR.com

Lego recreates the house from 'Home Alone'

Lego has created a nostalgic replica just in time for the holiday season. Lego's latest fan-designed set is a replica of the house from the classic 1990 movie "Home Alone," about the problems that arise when burglars attempt to rob the house while young Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is, fittingly, home alone after being left behind while the rest of his family is on vacation.
ENTERTAINMENT
MovieWeb

Home Alone LEGO Set Arrives Just in Time for the Holiday Season

Ahead of the release of Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+, a new LEGO set inspired by the original Home Alone has been unveiled. The 3,955-piece set includes the familiar McCallister home where young Kevin was terrorized by two burglars... or was it the other way around? Along with the house, which includes highly detailed interiors and exteriors, the set also includes Harry and Marv's modular van and Kevin's treehouse, complete with the zipline.
LEGO
Pocket-lint.com

Lego 4,000-piece Home Alone set arrives in time for Christmas

(Pocket-lint) - How would you like to own a huge Lego version of the McCallister house from the 1990 movie Home Alone?. Well, just in time for the holidays, Lego is announcing just that: A Home Alone-themed set created by fan designer set Alex Storozhuk. A version of this Lego...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Sports
PopSugar

Lego's 4,000-Piece Home Alone Set Is Loaded With Kevin McCallister's Best Booby Traps

If you've ever dreamed of helping Kevin McCallister lay down his traps for the two bandits trying to break into his house on Christmas Eve, now's your chance. Ahead of the holidays, Lego is releasing a $250 Home Alone-inspired set complete with all of our favorite props from the film. From the turntables disguised as Kevin's parents to the sled he uses to slide down the staircase, spotting all the hidden details from the movie might be just as fun as putting the house together.
LIFESTYLE
shortlist.com

This official Home Alone LEGO set is the stuff of geek dreams

LEGO is no stranger to mining movies of our childhood to sell it bricks but it's latest is one of the best yet. It has replicated the house from Home Alone and key scenes from the holiday movie, using some 3,955 pieces to create the mega-structure that's packed with Easter eggs.
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrillist

This 3,955 Piece 'Home Alone' Lego Set Might Be the Most Detailed One Yet

Cue that TikTok sound. No, you don't understand. I'm obsessed. Lego is known for creating ultra-accurate recreations of iconic pop culture scenes. Every film, from Batman to Frozen to Trolls World, has gotten the Lego treatment. Many of these Lego sets were dreamt up by fans, including the newest, and in my opinion best, set that has ever been made.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Lego has launched a ‘Home Alone’ house set just in time for Christmas: Here’s the price and how to pre-order

When asked what films we associate with Christmas, chances are you’ll recall everything from Love Actually to The Grinch. But there’s one that stands out for eliciting that warm, festive, fuzzy feeling: Home Alone.The Nineties classic needs little introduction. It involves a young boy (Kevin McCallister) defending himself and his home from two dopey burglars (the wet bandits) after he’s accidentally left behind by his family, who have jetted off to Paris. More than 30 years later, Home Alone is still part of the zeitgiest. Not only is there a (controversial) reboot in the works, titled Home Sweet Home Alone,...
SHOPPING
New York Post

Lego reveals iconic ‘Home Alone’ house building set

If you’re a fan of Christmas movies, then you’ve definitely watched “Home Alone” at least a handful of times. In honor of the upcoming holiday season, Lego is launching a brand new building kit that replicates the iconic McCallister family residence. As fans know, the 1990 classic is about a...
HOME & GARDEN
coolthings.com

LEGO Ideas Home Alone Brings Kevin’s Holiday Home Defense Hijinks To Your Tabletop

It may be three decades old, but Home Alone remains one of the most popular movies during the festive holiday season. There’s just something about a mischievous eight year old’s home protection hijinks that make for fun viewing with family and friends. If you’re among those who count Home Alone a regular part of your holiday tradition, the LEGO Ideas Home Alone should make for a fun addition to your holiday decoration, too.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

Revealed: The items guests look at first when they enter your home

A new study from Confused.com has revealed the things guests notice most when they visit our homes. The research uses eye-tracking technology to pinpoint the areas of each room in the house that are the most eye-catching, and hold our gaze the longest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the amount of time...
HOME & GARDEN
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

2K+
Followers
876
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy