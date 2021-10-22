CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mitchell scores 27, Gobert leads late surge, Jazz beat Kings

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jz4m8_0cZN5xcc00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-101 on Friday night.

Mike Conley added 17 points for the Jazz, who won their fifth straight against Sacramento in the first game at Golden 1 Center with a full crowd since March 8, 2020.

“They came out and swung and connected and connected but we continued to get up,” Mitchell said. “Off night shooting, turnovers, not running our plays. We figured all that out during the game. It was on us to talk to each other.”

Utah led by one going into the fourth quarter but went on runs of 10-0 and 6-0 before closing the game on a 15-6 burst.

The final spurt for the Jazz came after the Kings went to a smaller, quicker lineup.

“That’s going to be a consistent thing we see,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “That was the stretch where we got stops. The story of the game was how we defended late.”

Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Buddy Hield scored 24 points and went 6 of 15 from 3-point range, becoming the Kings’ franchise leader in 3s.

“It’s a four-point game with three minutes to go. That’s nothing,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “Where we really got hurt tonight are all things we can correct. It was turnovers when we’re on the fast break and a couple defensive miscues.”

Gobert took only seven shots but came up big when it counted, scoring seven points over the final 3 1/2 minutes. He converted an alley-oop dunk, made two free throws and had a three-point play after getting fouled by Hield. Bojan Bogdanovic followed with a 3-pointer and waved to the crowd, Mitchell made a free throw and Conley sank a pair.

“Rudy took it upon himself to be stronger. It was night and day,” Mitchell said. “Then also us around him, being able to run our offense.”

The Jazz trailed most of the first half and were down late in the third quarter before Jordan Clarkson made a pair of 3s, including one with 0.2 seconds remaining to put the Jazz up 81-80.

Both teams got off to sluggish starts and the Kings trailed by six before going on a 15-0 run. Davion Mitchell capped that stretch when he grabbed the ball from Donovan Mitchell, then fed Terence Davis for a layup that made it 33-24.

INGLES EJECTED

Utah’s Joe Ingles was ejected with 1:36 remaining in the first quarter after being charged with a flagrant-2 foul. Ingles was near the basket when Davion Mitchell missed a dunk attempt and crashed to the court. Ingles was initially whistled for a defensive foul but the call was changed after review.

“Obviously it’s not something Joe did intentionally, meaning with any malice,” Snyder said. “Those things happen.”

RECORD BREAKER

Hield has 1,076 career 3-pointers. He came into the night tied with Peja Stojakovic atop the Kings’ all-time list. “Peja’s one of the all-time great shooters in our league. For Buddy to do it this quickly speaks to the type of shooter he is,” Walton said.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Gobert and Snyder picked up technical fouls within a 98-second span in the third quarter. … Rudy Gay (right heel) did not play.

Kings: Barnes, coming off a career-high 36 points against Portland, made his first two 3s and had eight points in the first quarter. … Moe Harkless received treatment for his left hip injury before the game and was held out. … Fox came out after appearing to injure his left shoulder early in the second quarter but returned.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Denver on Tuesday.

Kings: Host the Warriors on Sunday night. Sacramento lost two of three against Golden State a year ago but won at Golden 1 Center, 141-119.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Jazz Guards Mitchell, Conley Start Strong From Three Against Kings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley started hot from distance to open Utah’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings hosted the Jazz at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Friday, October 22. It was Utah’s first road game of the season. During...
NBA
ABC4

Donovan Mitchell scores 27 as Jazz pull away from Sacramento, 110-101

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-101 on Friday night. Mike Conley added 17 points for the Jazz, who won their fifth straight against Sacramento in the first game at Golden 1 Center with a full crowd since March 8, 2020. “They came out and […]
NBA
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell drops bold claim on being clutch performer after Jazz beat Bucks

After suffering their first defeat of the season to the Chicago Bulls, the Utah Jazz quickly regrouped and returned to the win column after outlasting the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks didn’t have Khris Middleton who joined Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Donte DiVincenzo on sickbay. But despite their depleted lineup, they didn’t easily budge. Luckily for Jazz fans, star Donovan Mitchell came through in the clutch with back-to-back baskets in the final two minutes.
NBA
thejnotes.com

Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert debuts a dozen-minute double-double

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert revealed a recipe for one insta-double-double. In their season-opening 107-86 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, the Utah Jazz entered halftime with a 54-42 advantage. They owned the post from the opening tip. And they primarily had Rudy Gobert to thank for that.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Luke Walton
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
kslsports.com

Gobert’s Big Double-Double Leads Jazz To Season-Opening Win Over Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Rudy Gobert’s massive double-double helped the Utah Jazz blow out the Oklahoma City Thunder for a season-opening win. The Jazz hosted the Thunder for the first game of the 2021-22 NBA season at Vivint Arena on Wednesday, October 20. Gobert recorded a big stat line...
NBA
Reuters

Rudy Gobert notches double-double as Jazz top Thunder

EditorsNote: changes to “lead” in sixth graf; changes to “in the second” in seventh graf; rewords last sentence. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, Jordan Clarkson added 18 off the bench and Rudy Gobert compiled 21 rebounds and 16 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 107-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Utah Jazz
Modesto Bee

‘They go crazy’: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell hails Kings’ crowd, physicality, Davion Mitchell

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell left the floor with a look of exasperation after escaping with a 110-101 victory over the Kings on Friday night at Golden 1 Center. Mitchell, a two-time All-Star who has been to the Western Conference semifinals twice in his four playoff appearances, had high praise for the Kings, hailing their crowd, their newfound physicality and the rookie defensive stopper who is terrorizing opposing ballhandlers.
NBA
arcamax.com

Jazz top Kings behind Gobert's double-double

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and Rudy Gobert recorded a monster double-double, leading the Utah Jazz to a 110-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Gobert finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds for Utah (2-0). Harrison Barnes had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Kings (1-1).
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Ranking Rudy Gobert among Defensive Player of the Year candidates

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is a 3x Defensive Player of the Year, but fans in Salt Lake City hope he won’t rest on his laurels in pursuit of a fourth trophy. The Defensive Player of the Year award may not hold the same luster as the Most Valuable Player award (as casual fans tend to underrate the impact of defense), but it’s still a prestigious honor.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Reuters

Harrison Barnes scores career-high 36 as Kings beat Blazers

Harrison Barnes established career highs of 36 points and eight 3-pointers and also collected nine rebounds to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 124-121 road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. De’Aaron Fox added 27 points and eight assists and...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jordan Clarkson Hits Three-Pointer To Give Jazz Lead Over Kings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson drilled a three-pointer to give Utah the lead over the Sacramento Kings near the end of the third quarter. The Kings hosted the Jazz at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Friday, October 22. With time expiring, Clarkson rose up...
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz shred Kings’ smallball scheme on both sides late in Friday’s win

Sacramento, Calif. • The Utah Jazz lineup that closed the third quarter Friday night at the Golden 1 Center and swung the game’s momentum was one borne out of necessity, owing to being short-handed on account of Joe Ingles’ first-quarter dismissal for a level-2 flagrant foul. As for the one...
NBA
NBA

Late Fourth Quarter Surge Leads Utah To Victory Over Sacramento

A late 15-6 run propeled by Rudy Gobert's play on both ends of the court gave the Jazz a 110-101 win over the Kings on Friday night. When Utah needed him most, Rudy Gobert showed up in a big way. After struggling with the officiating and the physical nature of...
NBA
kingsherald.com

Jazz 110, Kings 101: A late collapse overshadows a strong effort

After a nail-biting victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sacramento Kings opened the season at Golden 1 Center by hosting the Utah Jazz. Despite a strong effort through 3.5 quarters, the Kings ultimately fell short and lost 110-101. The Kings got some early help with Joe Ingles being ejected on a Flagrant 2 for hip-checking an airborne Davion Mitchell, but foul trouble, turnovers, and poor decisions ultimately doomed the Kings.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Gobert is having a historic start, Mitchell not so much

The two stars for the Utah Jazz — Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell — are on two very different trajectories to start the season. Gobert had his best start to a season ever while Mitchell is struggling to find his shot. Through three games, Gobert has 56 points and 57...
NBA
kslsports.com

Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell Torches Kings From Distance

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell started hot from three-point range and continued to torch the Sacramento Kings from distance in the second half. The Kings hosted the Jazz at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Friday, October 22. Mitchell started the contest with a pair...
NBA
kion546.com

Gobert leads Jazz over Nuggets 122-110 as Jokic gets hurt

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 16 rebounds and Donovan Mitchell added 22 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 122-110 win over the Denver Nuggets in a game where Nikola Jokic left with a knee injury. The reigning NBA MVP had 24 points in just 15 first-half minutes before he got hurt. Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic each contributed 15 for the Jazz, who moved to 3-0 on the season. Two minutes before halftime, Jokic banged knees with Gobert and stayed down holding his right leg. He eventually got up with assistance and limped to the locker room. He will be examined again, but initial injury report was a knee contusion.
NBA
FOX40

FOX40

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy