Myles Garrett on missed holding calls: refs need 'new glasses'

Myles Garrett added another victim to his QB cemetery on Thursday night, adding 1.5 sacks to his league-high 9.5-sack total. However, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater might have gotten off easy, seeing as it appears Garrett could have done much more had he not been held as much.

What's more is that that Broncos didn't actually get flagged for these holding penalties, but as one example shows, there were definitely some missing whistles on deserving plays.

As 92.3 The Fan's Jonathan Peterlin shows, one play in particular was a blatant miss, and the whole NFL community saw it.

Peterlin is referencing the fact that Garrett has gotten two "random" drug tests this year, both coming after weeks in which he decided to go with a sleeveless look. He's getting tested too much. He's getting flagged too little. And he's just as dominant as ever — but that doesn't mean fans don't see what's going on that might be hindering him from producing even more.

As it turns out, even Garrett himself acknowledged that he feels as though holding calls are hard to come by, saying after the game that the referees need to "get some new glasses" and that they're giving him "the Shaq treatment" on the field ( via PFT ). Another Cleveland figure to have gotten that "Shaq treatment," at least in the mind of former Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue, was LeBron James.

"He's so strong and so physical, when he goes to the basket, guys are bouncing off of him. Those are still fouls, but he doesn't get that call because he's so big and so strong and so physical," Lue said of LeBron in 2016. "We used to tease Shaq all the time about soft fouls. He said: 'Listen, if I pinch you, it feels the same way when you pinch me. No matter how big I am, it feels the same.' I never thought about it like that. That's kind of how LeBron feels."

Now, we have to wonder if that's how Garrett feels. Who knew that being too strong and too overpowering could be a bad thing — both in drug testing and a lack of flags?

