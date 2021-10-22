Harford County Man Charged For Distribution & Possession Of Child Pornography

FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County man was arrested Thursday morning on child pornography charges, Maryland State Police said.

Robert Jackson Wyatt Jr., of Fallston, is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began an investigation in August into the possession and distribution of child pornography online. That investigation led them to Wyatt.

Police said a preliminary review of Wyatt’s electronics revealed “multiple child pornography files.”

Wyatt is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.