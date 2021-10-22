CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Harford County Man Charged For Distribution & Possession Of Child Pornography

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSg1m_0cZN5YkZ00

FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County man was arrested Thursday morning on child pornography charges, Maryland State Police said.

Robert Jackson Wyatt Jr., of Fallston, is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began an investigation in August into the possession and distribution of child pornography online. That investigation led them to Wyatt.

Police said a preliminary review of Wyatt’s electronics revealed “multiple child pornography files.”

Wyatt is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

Comments / 5

Michael Wilson
4d ago

I am praying that more of these child predators get caught and taken out of society. There is a special place in hell for adults that pray on innocent children.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Police Make An Arrest In The Murder Of An 85-Year-Old Edgewater Woman

EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police announced that they have made an arrest after an 85-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning in Edgewater. Police arrested 55-year-old Aiman Zaharna and have charged him with the murder of his mother, Zakia Et Al Zaharna. Officials said they have also located the missing Cadillac. Authorities are still looking to gather more details and anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to contact 410-222-4731.
EDGEWATER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Target Shooting In Harford County Neighborhood Causes ‘Active Shooter’ Scare

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Gunfire in a Harford County neighborhood Tuesday afternoon caused a brief “active shooter” scare at a nearby hospital. Multiple people called the WJZ newsroom about 4:30 p.m., speculating that there was an active shooter incident at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office debunked those rumors moments later, saying there was no shooter and “no threat to the community.” Deputies investigating a call about gunshots determined the noise came from a neighbor near the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. “Several individuals involved in target shooting were located in an adjacent neighborhood,” the agency tweeted. While there’s no threat to the public, the agency said deputies continue to investigate what happened. Update: Law Enforcement responded to the area after a caller reported hearing gunshots. Several individuals involved in target shooting were located in an adjacent neighborhood. Harford County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. There is no threat to the community. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 26, 2021
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Officer Charged For Allegedly Seeking & Accepting Bribes For Falsely Certifying Completion Of Firearm Training

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police Officer has been charged with allegedly seeking and taking bribes to falsely certify that applicants for Maryland’s handgun qualifying license and carry permits had completed the required training, officials announced Tuesday. William R. Johnson, 32, of Baltimore, has been charged with honest services wire fraud. According to the indictment, from May 2019 until Sept. 2021, Johnson made bribes and kickbacks through Venmo, CashApp, Zelle and other electronic funds transfer services from applicants in exchange for him falsely certifying to Maryland State Police that they had completed the required training. The six-count indictment alleges that Johnson communicated...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Couple Found Dead Inside Allegany County Home, Police Investigating

RAWLINGS Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a couple was found dead inside their Allegany County home. Sixty-five-year-old Gregory Zembower and 54-year-old Lorraine Zembower were found dead inside their home on Meadowdale Drive Tuesday. Troopers responded to a call from a relative who went to visit and called 911 after unsuccessful attempts to reach them. On the scene, they found the couple dead in separate parts of the home. Officials said evidence indicates that they had been deceased for several days and that there was no sign of forced entry or of a struggle. Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate. Their bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information about the death of this couple is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at 301-729-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
City
Fallston, MD
State
Maryland State
Harford County, MD
Crime & Safety
Fallston, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

85-Year-Old Woman Killed In Edgewater, Police Searching For Person Of Interest

EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — The death of an 85-year-old woman Tuesday morning in Edgewater is being investigated as a homicide, Anne Arundel County Police said. Police are searching for a person of interest. Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Woodsboro Place, where they found the woman suffering from an injury. She was transported to a hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival, police said. Police said they are searching for Aiman Ghazi Zaharna, a 55-year-old man believed to have “first-hand information” in the case. Police believe Zaharna is driving a gold Cadillac SRX with Maryland registration 73223CJ. Anyone who sees Zaharna or his car is asked to call 911. Police believe from evidence on the scene that the incident was targeted and there was no threat to the community. An investigation is active and ongoing, and no further information is available.
EDGEWATER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Police Searching For Missing 63-Year-Old Who May Be In Baltimore City

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are searching for 63-year-old John Hamilton III. Hamilton was last seen on Oct. 15 near his Columbia home.  Officials said he has a cognitive disability but is functional. Authorities learned that Hamilton frequents the Fells Point area of Baltimore and they believe he traveled there from Columbia on or in the days following Oct. 15. Police are concerned for his well-being because he has not returned to his home on Harpers Farm Road and has not been in contact with any acquaintances or friends. Hamilton is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown/gray hair and facial hair. Anyone with information regarding Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. #HoCoPolice are asking for the public's help to locate John Hamilton III, 63, who was last seen near his Columbia home Oct. 15 and may be in Baltimore City. Anyone with info should call 911. Full release: https://t.co/pjEm4FxYgB pic.twitter.com/Cfw8WeEeR8 — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) October 26, 2021
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Victim Of Deadly Laurel Crash Identified As Montgomery County Man

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police on Tuesday identified the victim of a deadly rear-end crash in Laurel as a Montgomery County man. The crash happened about 2:25 p.m. Monday on Route 1 near Whiskey Bottom Road, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said a Toyota Corolla driven by Feliciano Lezcano was heading north on Route 1 when it slammed into an SUV stopped at a red light. Lezcano, 51, of Rockville, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The SUV’s driver was taken to Laurel Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Though two other vehicles were involved in the chain reaction crash, no one inside them was hurt.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Deadly Towson Shooting Marks Latest Violent Crime To Hit Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the man shot and killed Monday night in Towson as a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man. The victim, Barry Ransom of Philadelphia, was found shot about 10:30 p.m. Monday by police called to the 800 block of Kenilworth Drive, near the Towson Woods apartments, according to Baltimore County police. Ransom was taken to an area hospital, but he later died of his injuries. At this point, police aren’t clear on whether Ransom recently moved to the area or if he was in town visiting someone else. Authorities said detectives are still following up on leads, but Ransom was able...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Robert Jackson#Maryland State Police#Icac
CBS Baltimore

Attorney General Releases Footage From Police Pursuit Preceding Fatal One-Car Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office on Tuesday released video footage of the police pursuit that preceded a fatal one-car collision in Baltimore County earlier this month. Baltimore resident Jawuan James Ginyard, 26, died on Oct. 9 after losing control of his car on an exit ramp and being ejected from the vehicle. In the video, Maryland Transportation Authority police officer Theodore Jeremenko is parked near the intersection of I-395 and Conway Street in Baltimore City. The video appears to show a silver car turning left onto the highway during a red light. Jeremenko pursued the Monte Carlo thinking the driver...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Occupants Of Moving Cars Shot At Each Other, Anne Arundel County Police Say

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — The occupants of two moving cars reportedly shot at each other on a Hanover road Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. for a reported shooting on Annapolis Road, where they found multiple shell casings. Police said a caller reported the No victims have surfaced in the incident, and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-4700.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Victim Who Died In Crash During Salisbury Police Chase Identified

SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s office identified the man who died last week after crashing his car during a police chase in Salisbury as 35-year-old Jamaal Parish Mitchell, an African-American resident of Salisbury. The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of Attorney General also identified the two officers involved with the incident, Pfc. Christopher Denny of the Salisbury Police Department and Deputy David Munir of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. Denny has been with the department for seven years and is assigned to the Road Patrol and K-9 Services. Munir has been with the sheriff’s office for two years and...
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Women Shot At Severn Basketball Court

SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Two women were shot at a Severn basketball court Sunday night, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. to the court on Stillmeadows Drive, for a reported shooting. Both women, 22- and 19-years old, were hospitalized. Police said the 22-year-old victim is in serious condition, while the 19-year-old victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-8610. Correction: An earlier version of this article said two men had been shot.   
SEVERN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Towson Shooting Leaves 21-Year-Old Man Dead, Police Say

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Philadelphia man was killed Monday night in a shooting in Towson, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday on Kenilworth Drive near the Towson Woods apartment complex, according to Baltimore County police. Officers answering that call found Barry Ransom suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Hello everyone. We just got some new info. @BaltCoPolice identified the victim who was shot & killed in Towson last night as 21-year-old Barry Ransom from Philadelphia. It’s not clear if he’d moved to Md. We’ll have more info on @wjz 4,5,6&7 https://t.co/GW4wXSgia8 pic.twitter.com/W4aVacXOrA — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) October 26, 2021 In initial reports, police said the victim and the suspect were together when the shooting happened, noting they believe Ransom was targeted. A homicide investigation is ongoing.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Laurel Crash

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian died from his injuries Friday after he was struck by a car in Laurel, Anne Arundel County Police said. The collision happened the night of October 11. According to police, 49-year-old David Miles was in the westbound lane of Fort Meade Road near Laureldale Drive when he was struck. Miles was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, and he died from those injuries just over a week later. Investigators believe pedestrian error is the primary cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Car Crashes Into Building In Towson, Police Investigating

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Towson. Officers responded to the 500 block of Joppa Road for a reported vehicle crash just after 4 p.m. There, they found a vehicle that crashed into the building. Officials said at least one car traveled down an embankment into a building. There were at least two vehicles involved. The crash remains under investigation. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Police Searching For Missing Elderly Woman In Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 78-year-old woman who may need assistance. Katherine Griffin was last seen in the area of Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. Police did not indicate when she was last seen or what she was wearing. Griffin has short, white hair and blue eyes. If you have seen her, call 911. Please help us locate 78-year-old Ms. Katherine Griffin who is reported #missing and in need of assistance. Ms. Griffin has short white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Please call or Text 911 if located. pic.twitter.com/BZ6DLTLmSq — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) October 22, 2021
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘I Just Want People To Know’: Rabid Coyote Attacks Teenager In Baltimore County, Warns Others To Be Cautious

OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County teenager attacked by a rabid coyote is warning other people about rabid animal attacks. WJZ interviewed the teen and his mother who did not want to be identified. “I was scared,” the teen said. ”It wasn’t too much pain. It was a little bit stinging after when I like walk on it.” The attack happened on Oct. 20 on a trail near Holt Park while the teen was out training for cross country. “I stopped because I saw something in the middle of the woods,” the teen said. “It was like this gray wolf-looking creature. I didn’t...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Laurel that left one man dead. According to authorities, just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Route 1 approaching Whiskey Bottom Road when it struck a Toyota Sequoia stopped at a red light. Officials said the sole occupant of the corolla was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Sequoia suffered minor injuries. Two additional vehicles were struck in a chain reaction. No one else was injured. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot Multiple Times In Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Southwest Baltimore Monday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Mt. Holly for a reported shooting just before 6 p.m. On the scene, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word on his condition at this time. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot by an unidentified suspect while in the 3700 block of Harlem Avenue. The victim then fled on foot to the 600 block of Mt. Holly where police were notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

At Least 10 People Shot, 1 Killed, Over The Weekend In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police said they are still looking for leads in several cases of violence from over the weekend. The weekend violence started Friday night. Seven people were shot in the 3100 block of W. North Avenue. The victims included two teenage girls, ages 15 and 17, a 19-year-old young woman, a 26-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 19-year-old young man who is in critical condition. Monday, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said police found a vehicle they were looking for, but no suspects have been arrested in the cases. “The ask is that if anyone knows...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy